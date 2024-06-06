South Africa Champions Unveils Star-Studded Squad for World Championship of Legends

The South Africa Champions squad has revealed its lineup for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL), set to kick off from July 3 to 13 in England. The tournament, to be held at the prestigious Edgbaston Stadium and Northamptonshire Stadium, promises to be a thrilling showcase of cricketing prowess from retired and non-contracted players.

Owned by Harry Singh, co-founder, and MD of nkd Life Ltd., South Africa Champions is gearing up under the captaincy of the legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis. The team boasts an impressive roster of cricketing icons who have made a lasting impact on the sport.

The squad includes renowned players such as Imran Tahir, known for his exhilarating leg-spin and celebratory antics, Herschelle Gibbs, a dynamic opener famed for explosive batting displays, and Makhaya Ntini, one of South Africa’s beloved fast bowlers known for his pace and energy on the field.

Dale Steyn, considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation, adds further firepower to the team, alongside Ashwell Prince, Neil McKenzie, and Ryan McLaren, all stalwarts in their respective roles.

The squad also features versatile players like Justin Ontong, Rory Kleinveldt, JP Duminy, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, Vernon Philander, and Charl Langeveldt, each bringing a unique skill set and experience to the team.

Expressing excitement about the tournament, Harry Singh remarked, “We are honored to compete in the World Championship of Legends and showcase the talent of our legendary players. I have grown up watching cricket, and it’s a new feeling to own a franchise cricket team – I am looking forward to witnessing the legends play, which I once saw growing up.”

With a blend of experience, talent, and passion for the game, South Africa Champions aims to captivate fans and make a mark in the World Championship of Legends, adding to the tournament’s allure and competitive spirit.

