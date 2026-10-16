LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming details for the WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final include match date, time, venue, TV telecast and online streaming in India. AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali headline this exciting Sharjah showdown.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming and Broadcast Details
South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 16:25 IST

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: The South Africa Champions will take on the England Champions in the first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Friday, October 16. The two teams will battle for a place in the tournament final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The knockout is set to be a mouth-watering showdown between former international giants in which AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis will spearhead South Africa’s quest while England will look to the likes of Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and James Anderson to come to the party.

You Might Be Interested In

South Africa Champions are one of the stronger teams in the tournament as they have won all five of their league-stage games. England will be keen to put up a better showing after they lost to the Proteas by nine runs earlier in the tournament on October 13.

The stakes are high with a place in the WCL 2026 final on the line, so spectators can anticipate a high-octane T20 match with some of international cricket’s biggest legends of the recent past.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Live Streaming Details

Match: South Africa Champions vs England Champions, 1st Semi-Final

Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2026

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network 

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Match Preview

South Africa Champions caps off an incredible run by securing all five wins in five games of the league stage, earning 10 points. With wins over West Indies, Australia, India, England, and Bangladesh to date, South Africa Champions look set to be an incredible contender at WCL 2026.

South Africa’s hopes rest on the destruction AB de Villiers can wreak with the bat while Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy provide much-need stability. Imran Tahir’s spin will provide yet another headache for the England top order.

England Champions, who are captained by Moeen Ali, have a strong squad of players with international experience. Jason Roy and Dawid Malan can give them quick starts, Ravi Bopara and Moeen can strengthen the middle order, and James Anderson has experience on his side.

England should be encouraged by their squad strength but will need to identify a solution to South Africa’s consistency. A nine-run loss in the group stage shows the stark reality of the task that lies before them.

South Africa will be seeking to keep their perfect streak alive when they take on England for a final spot, with England hoping to emerge victorious over the tournament’s favourites and prolong their WCL 2026 journey. Catch the action live on the platforms mentioned above.

Also Read: South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?
Tags: South Africa Champions vs England ChampionsWCLWorld Championship of Legends

RELATED News

After More Than 1400 Days! Bhuvneshwar Kumar Set to Return to International Cricket in India vs West Indies 5th T20I

IND vs WI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Dube And Kuldeep Yadav To Return For Series-Decider In Bengaluru? Check India’s Predicted XI For 5th T20I

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record At Just 19! Check Full Stats

Most T20I Runs: From Suryakumar Yadav to Abhishek Sharma, 5 Active Indian Batters With Most Runs in 20-Over Format

LATEST NEWS

18-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend After Breakup In Kerala, Man Strangles Her, Crushes Head And Burns Body

What Is ‘Mother of All Bombs’? Not Nuclear, but Massively Destructive – US Weighs Using It Against Iran; What Havoc Could It Wreak?

Fieldmarshal Launches India’s First ARAI Approved TREM V Compliant Single Cylinder Diesel Engines in 15 HP & 18 HP Categories

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Andhra Pradesh: Tensions in Rayachoti After Clash, Vehicles Set Ablaze; MP Midhun Reddy’s Convoy Attacked in Punganur

22-Year-Old Pune Techie Found Dead After Going Missing; Family Alleges Extortion Over Fake Drug Case Threats

Two Actresses, One Film Set, A Bitter Exchange: Inside Kareena Kapoor And Bipasha Basu’s Ajnabee Feud

Woman Murders Husband With Lover, Places Snake Under Body To Fake Snakebite Death; Both Get Death Penalty In Meerut

India Must Treat Buildings as Products, Not Projects

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Celebrate 14th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photos; ‘Forever To Go’

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?
South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?
South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?
South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?
South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

QUICK LINKS