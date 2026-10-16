South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?

South Africa Champions vs England Champions Live Streaming: The South Africa Champions will take on the England Champions in the first semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Friday, October 16. The two teams will battle for a place in the tournament final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

The knockout is set to be a mouth-watering showdown between former international giants in which AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis will spearhead South Africa’s quest while England will look to the likes of Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and James Anderson to come to the party.

South Africa Champions are one of the stronger teams in the tournament as they have won all five of their league-stage games. England will be keen to put up a better showing after they lost to the Proteas by nine runs earlier in the tournament on October 13.

The stakes are high with a place in the WCL 2026 final on the line, so spectators can anticipate a high-octane T20 match with some of international cricket’s biggest legends of the recent past.

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Live Streaming Details

Match: South Africa Champions vs England Champions, 1st Semi-Final

Tournament: World Championship of Legends 2026

Date: Friday, October 16, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Live Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

South Africa Champions vs England Champions: Match Preview

South Africa Champions caps off an incredible run by securing all five wins in five games of the league stage, earning 10 points. With wins over West Indies, Australia, India, England, and Bangladesh to date, South Africa Champions look set to be an incredible contender at WCL 2026.

South Africa’s hopes rest on the destruction AB de Villiers can wreak with the bat while Faf du Plessis and JP Duminy provide much-need stability. Imran Tahir’s spin will provide yet another headache for the England top order.

England Champions, who are captained by Moeen Ali, have a strong squad of players with international experience. Jason Roy and Dawid Malan can give them quick starts, Ravi Bopara and Moeen can strengthen the middle order, and James Anderson has experience on his side.

England should be encouraged by their squad strength but will need to identify a solution to South Africa’s consistency. A nine-run loss in the group stage shows the stark reality of the task that lies before them.

South Africa will be seeking to keep their perfect streak alive when they take on England for a final spot, with England hoping to emerge victorious over the tournament’s favourites and prolong their WCL 2026 journey. Catch the action live on the platforms mentioned above.

Also Read: South Africa Champions vs England Champions Prediction: Who Will Win WCL 2026 1st Semi-Final?