South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Steyn confirmed that he will continue playing in the limited-overs cricket.

On Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) twitter account Styen quoted, he will walk away from the best version of cricket, which is Test cricket. He said that Test cricket tests a player mentally, physically and emotionally.

The 36-year-old South African pacer said it is terrible when you consider that you will not appear in Test again but it is more terrifying to think of never playing cricket again.

He added, he would like to focus on ODIs and T20s for the rest of his career to ensure his longevity in the shorter form of cricket.

After making his Test debut in 2004, Steyn appeared in 93 matches for his country, taking 439 wickets at an average of 22.95. He bagged 26 ten-wickets hauls and remains the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket.

Steyn thanked each and everyone who he played with him. He said all of them has been a part of his journey. He also added, he is looking forward to continuing playing for the Proteas in the white-ball cricket.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said, Dale Steyn is undoubtedly one of the all-time greats of cricket.

However, in the later phase of his career Styen has been marred with several injuries which compelled him to spend more time away from the field.

A shoulder injury ruled him out of the World Cup 2019 without playing a single match for his country.

