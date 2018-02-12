South Africa spin bowler Imran Tahir has claimed that he was racially abused by an Indian fan while serving his duties as the 12th man during the fourth ODI against India. Cricket South Africa has taken note of the incident and is probing into the allegations. As per the reports, Tahir had identified the fan and reported him to security officials at the stadium.

South African spinner Imran Tahir has alleged racial abuse by an Indian spectator during the fourth ODI played between the two countries. According to South Africa team manager, Tahir was on the receiving end of racial abuse hile performing his duties as the 12th man in the match. It must be recalled that Tahir was not part of the last 11. Cricket South Africa is investigating his allegations.”My understanding from Imran’s perspective is that he was racially and verbally abused by a certain gentleman throughout the match. He reported to stadium security stationed in front of the dressing room and two of the security personnel accompanied him to identify the perpetrator,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as Saying by The Times of India. He added that as per Tahir, the abuse came from an Indian fan.

The team manager added that Cricket South Africa had believed Tahir’s version of the story and he was not in the danger of being sanctioned. He added that the bowler had not indulged in any untoward behaviour and had only reported the abuse to the stadium security.India are currently leading the six-match ODI series against Proteas by 3-1. Having taken a lead of 3-0 by virtue of three consecutive victories, India had lost the momentum in the last match losing it by five wickets.

The fifth match of the series will be played on Tuesday at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth. While South Africa would be looking forward to back-to-back victories in the two last games, India would be looking forward to creating history by winning an ODI series on Proteas’ land.