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Home > Sports News > South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth

South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth

Bafana Bafana script history! Check out the match report, key stats, and analytical breakdown of South Africa’s historic 1-0 World Cup victory over South Korea.

South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth. Photo X
South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 09:35 IST

The ultimate fairytale chapter of South African football history was written at the Monterrey Stadium by Bafana Bafana. Hugo Broos’s indomitable team stunned the world by defeating South Korea 1-0 in their final Group A match on June 24 as the country has reached the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

Many had written off South Africa following an opening-day 2-0 loss to Mexico, but the Africans showed great tactical discipline and defensive toughness to claim second spot in Group A with 4 points, securing a place in a Round of 32 clash against Canada at SoFi Stadium.

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A Shock Choice And A First Half Gridlock

The tone for a high-drama evening was set before kick-off when South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo made the jaw-dropping decision to leave regular captain and talisman Son Heung-min on the bench. The Taegeuk Warriors, without their star man, had 61 per cent of the possession in the first half and were aggressive in their probing, with Lee Kang-in sending an early effort just wide of the post.

South Korea’s best chance of the first half fell to stand-in captain Kim Min-jae who rose highest to send a towering header seemingly destined for the back of the net only for Aubrey Modiba to produce a goal-line clearance of the highest order. South Africa looked very dangerous on the counter-attack at the other end but profligacy threatened to derail them as Evidence Makgopa tamely poked a point-blank rebound straight into the arms of Korean keeper Kim Seung-gyu.

Maseko Scores The Opener

South Korea brought on Son Heung-min at the start of the second half desperate to create urgency. But the tactical switch created gaps in the rearguard of the Korean line and South Africa exploited them mercilessly. The historic breakthrough came in the 63rd minute. Tshepang Moremi saw a gap and played a sharp ball into the path of Thapelo Maseko. The young winger was very composed, rushing into the right side of the penalty area and firing a low, accurate shot past Kim Seung-gyu into the bottom corner.

Resistance Late Show

South Korea threw everything forward and the closing stages became a nerve shredding test of endurance for South Africa. The South Koreans created a last golden opportunity deep into stoppage time when Park Jin-seob met a sweeping cross with a powerful header. South African captain Ronwen Williams produced a spectacular reflex save to punch the ball away and keep the clean sheet on a memorable historic night for South African football.

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South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth
Tags: Bafana Bafana Round of 32 qualificationFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Group A final standingsHugo Broos tactical masterclassMonterrey Stadium World Cup matchesRonwen Williams clean sheet MonterreySon Heung-min benching controversySouth Africa soccer knockout historySouth Africa vs South Korea match reportSouth Africa vs South Korea World Cup 2026Thapelo Maseko goal South Korea

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South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth

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South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth
South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth
South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth
South Africa Stun South Korea to Secure Historic First-Ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Berth

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