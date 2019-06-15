South Africa will face Afghanistan on the 21st game of the World Cup 2019.The match will take place at Sophia Gardens,Cardiff.The match will begin at 6.00 pm(IST). Latest update will be available on Newsx.com

South Africa is ready to take on Afghanistan today at Sophia Gardens,Cardiff on Saturday on the 21st game of the ICC World Cup 2019.In this World Cup, South Africa’s performance has been quite unexpected.After 4 matches,the Proteas are yet to find a win. They lost 3 matches and only could able to draw 1 point from the match against West Indies, which had abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand,Afghanistan have suffered similar fate in the World Cup so far. Afghanistan will look to experience their first win in the tournament.Their star spinner Rashid Khan is still uncertain in the match over the fitness issue,add to that the senior keeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad has levelled allegation against the selectors for dropping him.

When is South Africa vs Afghanistan match, what time will the match begin?

South Africa vs Afghanistan match is to take place on June 15, 2019, at 6 pm Indian Standard Time(IST). The match will begin at 2.30 pm in South Africa and 5.00 pm in Afghanistan.

How to watch South Africa vs Afghanistan match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. Latest update will also be available on Newsx.com.

What is the venue for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match?

South Africa vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Sophia Gardens,Cardiff.

Predicted line-up for Pakistan vs Australia match

South Africa

Quinton De Kock(WK), Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis(C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Imran Ali Khil(WK), Gulbadin Naib(C), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam and Hamid Hassan

