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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming details are out as SA vs AUS begin their three-match ODI series at Kingsmead, Durban. Indian fans can watch the South Africa vs Australia ODI live on FanCode, with the match scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh in frame. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA
Temba Bavuma and Mitchell Marsh in frame. Image Credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 12:14 IST

South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming and Broadcast Details: South Africa and Australia will face off in their three-match ODI series starting Thursday, 24 September 2026. The first game will be played at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will start by 10:00 local time or 13:30 IST.

The Proteas head into the series following a 3-0 series defeat of Namibia in the one day game. Australia incidentally are also fresh from a 3-0 drubbing of Zimbabwe in the one day game. The first game will see two sides who have been winning just a week before.

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SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans can watch the South Africa vs Australia 1 st ODI live-streaming on the FanCode app and website. FanCode’s official tournament website page has posted the series and the 1 st ODI has been declared a live-streaming match at 1:30 PM IST.

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Live Telecast in India

There has been some variation in reports regarding television coverage in India. It is being reported that Eurosport could telecast the clash. However, there are also reports of a TV broadcast for the series. For fans looking not to miss a moment of the clash, it is recommended to catch it live on FanCode. 

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: September 24, 2026

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Start time: 1:30 PM IST

Local start: 10:00 AM SAST

Live streaming in India: FanCode app and website

TV: Eurosport

South Africa vs Australia

South Africa have come into this series after winning the 3-game ODI series against Namibia 3-0, and Australia have come in on the back of 3 wins in the 3 games Zimababwe ODI series. This series is part of Australia’s multi-format tour of South Africa to be concluded with the three tests.

South Africa have also suffered from pace-bowling casualties, with Kwena Maphaka joining the previously injured Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi in pulling out. Nqobani Mokoena has been named as Ngidi’s replacement.

Also Read: South Africa vs Australia Winner Prediction: Who Will SA vs AUS 1st ODI? Check Predicted Lineups, Time, Venue and Preview

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South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details
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South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details
South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch SA vs AUS ODI Series in India? Check Live Streaming Details
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