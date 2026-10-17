South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: After an exciting series-opener that resulted in a 214-run win for Australia at the Kingsmead in Durban over South Africa, the two sides will resume their battle at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on October 18, Sunday. The Proteas will want nothing more than a win and forcing a series-decider, thereby putting Australia under pressure.

Australia’s top performer with the bat in both innings was Matt Renshaw, aggregating 272 runs in the series-opener, including a marathon 190 in the first dig. While the tourists are likely to go with the same XI for the second Test, Renshaw could move to open the innings but may also stick to No.5, given how Nic Maddinson played in the second innings in Durban. Despite carrying a reasonably heavy workload in the opening Test, the big three of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have recovered and should be ready to go again in Gqeberha. However, Australia still have a lot to improve with the bat and a collective performance will be needed, given South Africa are bound to come hard in a bid to level the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa are likely to be boosted by the return of ace quick Kagiso Rabada after missing the Durban Test. The right-arm speedster will form a lethal new-ball pair with Marco Jansen and will provide Australia’s batters with a litmus test. On the batting front, uncapped batter Marques Ackerman, averaging 48.66 in first-class cricket, could replace the axed Tristan Stubbs in the XI. While most of the Proteas batters got starts in the first Test, their aim would be looking to convert it into bigger scores and bat for longer periods.

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Details:

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test Date: Sunday (Oct 18), 2026

Sunday (Oct 18), 2026 Venue: St. George’s Park, Gqeberha

St. George’s Park, Gqeberha Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Series: South Africa tour of Australia

South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test, Squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.