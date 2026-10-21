South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: Travis Head’s Fighting 87 Keeps Aussies Alive After Marco Jansen’s 5-Wicket Haul

South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: Travis Head remained unbeaten on 87 to lead Australia’s fightback after South Africa bowled out the visitors for just 99 in their first innings and enforced the follow-on on Day 4 of the second Test of the three-match series in Gqeberha.

SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Marco Jansen Stars in 1st Innings

Marco Jansen led the charge with a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/33 as Australia conceded a massive 326-run first-innings lead. Resuming the day at 3/1 after losing Nic Maddinson late on Day 3, Australia struggled to build partnerships as South African bowlers struck at regular intervals.

Ryan Rickelton and Jansen combined to dismiss Scott Boland before Jansen removed Travis Head for 14, leaving Australia reeling at 22/3. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith attempted to stabilise the innings, but Anrich Nortje struck again before leaving the field with a suspected groin injury.

Jansen then dismissed Matt Renshaw and Alex Carey in the space of three deliveries before removing Beau Webster, with Aiden Markram taking the catch to complete his five-wicket haul. Smith reached the milestone of 11,000 Test runs during his innings, joining Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Allan Border in the elite club. However, his stay ended at 28 off 88 balls after Wiaan Mulder dismissed him.

South Africa Enforce Follow-On After Bowling Australia For 99

Australia were eventually bowled out for 99, handing South Africa a commanding first-innings advantage of 326 runs. South Africa enforced the follow-on, with Kagiso Rabada dismissing Maddinson for eight to give the hosts an early breakthrough in Australia’s second innings.

Labuschagne and Head then counterattacked, stitching together a 92-run partnership to revive Australia’s hopes of resistance. Simon Harmer broke the stand by dismissing Labuschagne for 39, while Rabada struck soon after to remove Renshaw and reduce Australia to 123/3.

Travis Head Holds All Aces For Australia After Remaining Unbeaten at Day 4

Harmer continued to trouble the visitors, trapping Webster leg-before to leave Australia four wickets down. Head remained unbeaten on 87 at stumps, helping Australia reach 156/4 in their second innings.

The visitors still trail by 170 runs and face an uphill task to avoid defeat in the second Test. South Africa’s dominant bowling display has put them in a commanding position heading into the final day, with Australia needing a substantial recovery to keep the contest alive.