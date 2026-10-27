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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329

Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test: Mitchell Starc's 6/72 helped Australia restrict the Proteas to 329 runs on Day 1. Despite strong contributions from Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Marco Jansen and Marques Ackerman, Australia recovered impressively in the series decider.

Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets against South Africa in the third Test. Image Credit: ANI
Mitchell Starc claimed six wickets against South Africa in the third Test. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 23:32 IST

South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: On Day 1 of the third Test at Newlands, Australia battled back to bowl South Africa out for 329 thanks to six wickets from Mitchell Starc. Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman’s opening combination of 158 runs gave the hosts a good start.

South Africa Dominates First Session After Being Put to Bat

After Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field, South Africa dominated the opening session, reaching 140 without loss at lunch. Marques Ackerman struck an unbeaten 82 off 75 balls, while Aiden Markram supported him with an unbeaten 56 off 87 balls.

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Ackerman continued his aggressive approach after the break, but Nathan Lyon ended the opening partnership by stumping him for 95, denying the batter a maiden century.

South Africa Collapse After Lunch

After the opening breakthrough, South Africa looked to rebuild as Markram and David Bedingham added 45 runs for the second wicket. However, Josh Hazlewood broke the partnership by dismissing Markram for 78.

In the following over, Nathan Lyon bowled South Africa captain Temba Bavuma for a duck, leaving the hosts at 205/3 after 46 overs.

Allrounder Cooper Connolly then claimed his maiden Test wicket, trapping Matthew Breetzke for two after a successful Decision Review System (DRS) review.

South Africa slipped from 203/1 to 220/4 by tea, as Australia mounted a comeback after a challenging start.

Mitchell Starc Wields His Magic to Claim Six Wickets And Bowl Out Proteas

After the break, Mitchell Starc struck twice in the same over, dismissing a well-set David Bedingham (50) and Wiaan Mulder (0) to leave South Africa reeling at 232/6.

Just when Australia appeared poised to wrap up the innings quickly, Marco Jansen and Ryan Rickelton mounted a resistance, stitching together a 95-run partnership to take South Africa to 327/6 in 80.3 overs. However, Starc struck again, removing both Rickelton (42) and Jansen (52) in the same over to reduce the hosts to 328/8.

Starc then claimed the remaining two wickets of Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada in the following over, bowling South Africa out for 329 in 82.3 overs and bringing a topsy-turvy opening day to a close.

Nathan Lyon took two wickets for 71 runs, while Josh Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly claimed one wicket each. Starc was the standout bowler for Australia, finishing with figures of 6/72 in 16.3 overs.

With South Africa’s first innings complete, Australia will begin their reply on Day 2. The series is tied 1-1, setting up a crucial second day in the decider.

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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329
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South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329
South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Mitchell Starc’s 6-Wicket Haul Restricts Proteas to 329

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