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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town

The picturesque venue of the Newlands in Cape Town will set the scene for the third and final Test between South Africa and Australia, beginning on October 27, Tuesday.

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town. (Image Credits: Proteas Men X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 14:40 IST

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: The picturesque venue of the Newlands in Cape Town will set the scene for the third and final Test between South Africa and Australia, beginning on October 27, Tuesday. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will give their everything to ensure that the result comes in their favour.

South Africa bounced back from a 214-run drubbing at the Kingsmead in Durban to level the series at the St. George’s Park in Gqeberha in style. After Temba Bavuma’s 179 played the rescue act that lifted the hosts from 110/6 to 425/9, the Proteas’ bowlers tore through Australia’s batting line-up, bowling them out twice in two days to set up an innings victory. While Kagiso Rabada’s return boosted the bowling unit significantly, Marco Jansen’s all-round efforts deserve as much praise. The Proteas have the momentum on their side and will look to carry it in Cape Town. But there will be a forced change to their XI, with Anrich Nortje ruled out.

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Australia, meanwhile, face severe selection headaches heading into the series-decider. Following the high of Durban, the tourists were brought back down brutally with a first-innings total of 99 in Gqeberha. They showed marked improvement with the bat in the second innings but it was not enough to prevent an innings loss despite losing almost two complete days to rain. Nic Maddinson almost certainly faces an axe, while Marnus Labuschagne could be given a final chance to save his Test career. All-rounder Cameron Green remains primed to slot back into the XI, while there will be debate over whether or not Nathan Lyon plays. The No.1 Test side also need Steve Smith back in the runs after failing to pass 30 in any of the innings so far.

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Details:

  • Match: South Africa vs Australia, 3rd
  • Date: Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026
  • Venue: Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa
  • Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
  • Series: South Africa tour of Australia

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test, Squads

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Sam Harper, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: When And Where to Watch in India?

Fans in India can catch the television telecast of the fixture on Eurosport India, while the live streaming of the same will be available on FanCode App and website.

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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town
Tags: Australia national cricket teamsouth africa national cricket teamSouth Africa vs Australia

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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town
South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test: Preview, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know As Series-Decider Heads To Cape Town

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