South Africa vs Australia: After Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of ODI Series; Proteas Name 20-Year-Old as Replacement

South Africa vs Australia ODIs: Due to a right hamstring injury, South Africa’s right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi will not play in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. With this injury, Ngidi joins Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman on the list of injured fast bowlers for the Proteas for the upcoming series against the World Champions. A call on his fitness for the subsequent Test series will be made later.

South Africa and Australia are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, with the opening game scheduled for September 24 in Durban. The second ODI will be played on September 27 in Johannesburg, followed by the series finale on September 30 in Potchefstroom.

Lungi Ngidi Joins Kagiso Rabada in List of Injuries For Australia ODI Series

The South African pacer experienced discomfort during a domestic first-class game. He underwent scans, following which it was understood he will undergo a period of rehabilitation. The injury forces another change to the South Africa squad, after Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman were previously ruled out with injuries.

Last week, Ngidi bowled eight overs in the Dolphins’ first innings and 8.3 in the second, fewer than fellow frontline pacers Marco Jansen and Beyers Swanepoel, who bowled 26 and 20.3 overs, respectively.

His availability for the subsequent Test series against Australia will be assessed closer to the start of the series, which begins on 9 October.

SA vs AUS: Nqobani Mokoena Named as Lungi Ngidi’s Replacement

In place of Ngidi, South Africa have named young pacer Nqobani Mokoena as his replacement. Mokoena made his ODI debut in the recent series against Namibia, featuring in two matches and claiming one wicket.

Mokoena was representing the Dolphins in their first-class clash against Western Province, where he bowled 19 overs on the opening day and returned figures of 1/78. He has since been withdrawn from the match to join the South African squad.

SA vs AUS: South Africa ODI Squad

South Africa updated squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

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