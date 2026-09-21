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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

Australia have added Jack Edwards to their ODI squad for the South Africa series after Billy Stanlake suffered a side injury against Zimbabwe. Edwards replaces the injured fast bowler, while Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc strengthen Australia’s pace attack.

Jack Edwards will replace injured Billy Stanlake in Australia's ODI squad for the series in South Africa. Image Credit: X/@CricketNSW
Jack Edwards will replace injured Billy Stanlake in Australia's ODI squad for the series in South Africa. Image Credit: X/@CricketNSW

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 18:53 IST

South Africa vs Australia: Australia’s ODI team for the South Africa series now includes Jack Edwards, an all-rounder from New South Wales (NSW), after bowler Billy Stanlake was sidelined by injury.

Edwards, who recently stepped down as New South Wales captain to focus on his own game, has been included in the squad after being part of Australia’s A side in India for the four-day first-class matches against India A. He made his international debut in the T20I series against Pakistan earlier this year but is yet to play an ODI for Australia.

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Billy Stanlake Suffers Injury During Zimbabwe vs Australia

Stanlake suffered a side injury during his fifth over in the second match of Australia’s series against Zimbabwe. Australia completed a 3-0 series win after securing a one-wicket victory in the final match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson has been released from the squad to manage his workload ahead of the 50-over leg of the Australia A tour of India. Johnson featured in two matches during the Zimbabwe series and contributed with the bat alongside Nathan Ellis in Australia’s final-game victory.

The decision to bring in an allrounder instead of a specialist fast bowler could be linked to Cameron Green’s absence from the Zimbabwe series due to a shoulder issue. However, Australia’s pace attack will be strengthened by the arrival of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the South Africa series.

South Africa vs Australia ODI Series

Australia travelled to South Africa on Monday for the three-match ODI series, beginning in Durban on Thursday, followed by matches in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom. The focus will then shift towards the Test series.

The multi-format fast bowlers are expected to be rotated during the tour, with Josh Hazlewood featuring in only one match during the Zimbabwe series.

Australia A Takes on India A With Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Focus

Meanwhile, Peter Handscomb will captain Australia A in their opening four-day match against India A. Nathan McSweeney has been allowed to focus on his batting, while Handscomb was included in the squad with an eye on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series.

With Edwards unavailable for Australia A duties, Liam Scott will take up the allrounder’s role at No. 7. Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway will open the batting, while spinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli will feature alongside pacers Fergus O’Neill and Brendan Doggett.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I Set to be Called Off? Here’s Why The Historic Clash is Likely to Get Cancelled

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South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

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South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

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South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A
South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A
South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A
South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A
South Africa vs Australia: Jack Edwards Replaces Injured Billy Stanlake in ODI Squad; AUS A All-Rounder Set to Miss Series Against India A

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