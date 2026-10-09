LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: South Africa will take on Australia in the opening match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (Oct 9). Both teams will be aiming to secure valuable victories as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship final. Here is everything you need to know about the first Test between South Africa and Australia, including the match time, venue, TV telecast and live-streaming details.

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 12:30 IST

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: South Africa will take on Australia in the opening match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (Oct 9). Both teams will be aiming to secure valuable victories as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship final. Here is everything you need to know about the first Test between South Africa and Australia, including the match time, venue, TV telecast and live-streaming details.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match Details

  • Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test
  • Series: Australia Tour of South Africa, 2026
  • Date: Friday (Oct 9), 2026
  • Venue: Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa
  • Start Time: 1:00 PM IST
  • Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST
  • Live Telecast: Eurosport TV Network
  • Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

When Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Begin?

The first Test between South Africa and Australia will begin on Friday (Oct 9), 2026, at 1:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST ahead of the opening match of the three-Test series.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Be Played?

The opening Test between South Africa and Australia will be held at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. The venue will host the first encounter as both teams begin their campaign in the three-match Test series.

Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live on the Eurosport TV Network. The television broadcast will allow viewers to follow the opening Test from Kingsmead.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming on Mobile, TV and Laptop?

The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can follow the match on compatible mobile phones, tablets and laptops through the platform. Viewers can access the streaming service through its official website or app.

South Africa vs Australia Test Series Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Tags: sa vs aus

RELATED News

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Check South Africa vs Australia Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV | All You Need To Know

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AFG vs BAN One-Off Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

IND vs NZ: New Zealand Hit With Double Blow as Mark Chapman, Zak Foulkes Ruled Out of T20I Series

AFG vs BAN One-Off Test: Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh All You Need To Know – Match Time, Venue, Squads and Where To Watch Live on TV

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch AUS-W vs BAN-W 1st ODI LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

LATEST NEWS

57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow

Mumbai’s Iconic Girgaum Chowpatty Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 Unveiled with a Grand Theatrical Vision

CJP Protest In Delhi On October 10: Trains Arriving At New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin Cancelled For 10 Hours, Howrah-Sealdah Rajdhani Hit

Nandigram By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: BJP’s Hasi Rani Rath Leads by 49,922* Votes; Check Latest West Bengal Vote Count | ECI Results

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Rejinagar By-Election Result 2026 LIVE Update: BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar Leads by 20,257* Votes; Check Latest West Bengal Vote Count | ECI Results

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘He Calls Her Brushmika’: Woman’s Hilarious Take On Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s First Post-Wedding Podcast Has The Internet Talking

Police Call BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi’s Son ‘Awara’ In Court, Dinesh Declared Absconder Twice in 3 Months, Warrant Issued- What Are the Charges?

Thattanchavady By-Election Winner & Vote Margin 2026: Who Won the Puducherry By-Poll? Check Full Results and Live Update

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

QUICK LINKS