South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch SA vs AUS, 1st Test LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

South Africa vs Australia LIVE Streaming: South Africa will take on Australia in the opening match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday (Oct 9). Both teams will be aiming to secure valuable victories as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship final. Here is everything you need to know about the first Test between South Africa and Australia, including the match time, venue, TV telecast and live-streaming details.
South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Match Details
- Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test
- Series: Australia Tour of South Africa, 2026
- Date: Friday (Oct 9), 2026
- Venue: Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa
- Start Time: 1:00 PM IST
- Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST
- Live Telecast: Eurosport TV Network
- Live Streaming: FanCode app and website
When Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Begin?
The first Test between South Africa and Australia will begin on Friday (Oct 9), 2026, at 1:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST ahead of the opening match of the three-Test series.
Where Will South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Be Played?
The opening Test between South Africa and Australia will be held at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. The venue will host the first encounter as both teams begin their campaign in the three-match Test series.
Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live on TV in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Australia 1st Test live on the Eurosport TV Network. The television broadcast will allow viewers to follow the opening Test from Kingsmead.
How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming on Mobile, TV and Laptop?
The South Africa vs Australia 1st Test will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can follow the match on compatible mobile phones, tablets and laptops through the platform. Viewers can access the streaming service through its official website or app.
South Africa vs Australia Test Series Squads
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi (injured), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada.
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.