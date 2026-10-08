LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test begins October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban, with ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points at stake. Check SA vs AUS live streaming, Durban pitch report, Kagiso Rabada injury update, Cameron Green absence and predicted playing XIs.

Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI
Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins in frame. Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 12:30 IST

South Africa vs Australia: South Africa and Australia are set to renew their Test rivalry when they meet in the first match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday, October 9. The contest is particularly significant in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with Australia currently leading the standings and South Africa occupying second place.

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

The first Test is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST on October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. In India, live streaming will be available on FanCode. In Australia, the series will be shown exclusively on Kayo and Fox Cricket.

You Might Be Interested In

SA vs AUS: Durban Pitch Report

The Kingsmead track is known to generate pace and bounce, but this may not be the case here. While there is always some moisture in the air at Durban, the last few games there have been quite dry, and spin will be a real option.

Australia could that means combine Nathan Lyon with Matthew Kuhnemann and South Africa have the option of including both Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. Travis Head has also indicated spin may be more of a threat than pace.

SA vs AUS Injury News

South Africa’s biggest selection dilemma is Kagiso Rabada. The seamer, still battling a hamstring injury, was in the nets in Durban on Wednesday. South Africa should decide on whether to include him or not as late as possible, right up until the start of the Test.

Meanwhile, Australia will be without Cameron Green, who has been ruled out with an abdominal strain in the final ODI. Nic Maddinson and Cooper Connolly are among the candidates to come in for Green.

South Africa vs Australia Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More
Tags: Cameron Greenhome-hero-pos-11kagiso rabadasa vs ausSouth Africa vs Australia 1st Test

RELATED News

WATCH VIDEO: Nana Patekar’s Old Video Praising Virat Kohli Resurfaces Online After Veteran Actor’s Untimely Demise, Here’s What He Said

Caught on Cam: Lionel Messi Breaks Down After Farewell Match in Team Bus, Here’s How X Reacted to Argentina Legend’s Retirement – WATCH VIDEO

Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?

Nana Patekar Death: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane Lead Tributes After Veteran Actor Dies at 75

Ravindra Jadeja’s Quirky Three-Word Reply to BCCI Post After Ajit Agarkar Exit Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: A ‘Bollywood Hero’ Dance In Thailand Has Gone Viral — But Why Are Indians Upset About It?

Watch Video: 2 Pet Elephants Join Woman’s Funeral Procession, Walk 15 Km to Rajghat in Sambhal; 1,500 People From 12 Villages Attend – Why Were They So Attached?

Show Your Working: Ulipsu’s Case for Evidence in Skills Education

IICT and YouTube unveil the first four films, under the Create with AI program, spotlighting India’s next generation of AI-led storytellers

How Are Lifestyle Trends Changing Sofa and Mattress Preferences?

Who Was Pallattu Brahmadathan? Why Kerala Is Mourning Its Beloved 45-Year-Old Elephant Who Stood Beside His Mahout’s Body – What Happened?

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

Supreme Court Agrees to Examine Plea Seeking  Recall of Split Verdict Over CEC Appointments Law Case

WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

Thinking Of Changing Your Name For Astrology Or Numerology? Karnataka High Court Has An Answer

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More
South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More
South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More
South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More
South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

QUICK LINKS