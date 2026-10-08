South Africa vs Australia: SA vs AUS 1st Test Live Streaming Details, Durban Pitch Report, Injury News, Predicted Playing XI And More

South Africa vs Australia: South Africa and Australia are set to renew their Test rivalry when they meet in the first match of their three-Test series at Kingsmead, Durban, on Friday, October 9. The contest is particularly significant in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, with Australia currently leading the standings and South Africa occupying second place.

SA vs AUS 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

The first Test is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST on October 9 at Kingsmead, Durban. In India, live streaming will be available on FanCode. In Australia, the series will be shown exclusively on Kayo and Fox Cricket.

SA vs AUS: Durban Pitch Report

The Kingsmead track is known to generate pace and bounce, but this may not be the case here. While there is always some moisture in the air at Durban, the last few games there have been quite dry, and spin will be a real option.

Australia could that means combine Nathan Lyon with Matthew Kuhnemann and South Africa have the option of including both Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer. Travis Head has also indicated spin may be more of a threat than pace.

SA vs AUS Injury News

South Africa’s biggest selection dilemma is Kagiso Rabada. The seamer, still battling a hamstring injury, was in the nets in Durban on Wednesday. South Africa should decide on whether to include him or not as late as possible, right up until the start of the Test.

Meanwhile, Australia will be without Cameron Green, who has been ruled out with an abdominal strain in the final ODI. Nic Maddinson and Cooper Connolly are among the candidates to come in for Green.

South Africa vs Australia Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (C), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Gerald Coetzee, Anrich Nortje.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey (WK), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada Injury Update: Will South Africa’s Pace Star Play the 1st Test vs Australia?