The Australian opener, Cameron Bancroft, has currently been charged with tampering with the ball. The opener might face a ban from playing cricket after his act of altering the condition of the ball using a yellow cloth was caught on camera during Saturday's play. Talking to press over the incident which sent shock waves, Bancroft said that he was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Smith said that he would not be resigning from the post over the incident.

Coming as a relief to Australia skipper Steve Smith, Cricket Australia CEO has stated that Smith will remain the captain of the team for ‘now’. Earlier on Saturday, while speaking to the media over the ball tampering incident in Cape Town by Cameron Bancroft, Smith had claimed that the leadership knew about the conspiracy but the coach Darren Lehmann knew nothing about the incident. The Day 3 of the ongoing four-match series between the two was highlighted over the ball tampering by Bancroft was caught on camera. The opener for the team, Cameron Bancroft, has currently been charged for tampering with the ball. However, killing the speculations citing his resignation, Smith said that he would not be resigning from the post.

A few hours after the incident, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said that Steve Smith will still ‘remain the captain of the Australia cricket team for now’. Reacting to the incident on Sunday, CEO said that he was extremely shocked and disappointed with the incident. Issuing a press statement on the matter, the former Australian first-class cricketer said that Australian Cricket will go through its normal process. Talking to media, James Sutherland said, “Steve Smith is currently the captain of the Australian team. We are working through our processes and once we get a clearer picture of the facts and then we will be able to make further comments.”

Enjoy the rest of your holiday in South Africa @cbancroft4 ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/CTVBxB3ajF — Simon Harmer (@SimonHarmerRSA) March 24, 2018

While expressing his sorrow over the incident, the Australia Cricket CEO said that Steve Smith is currently the captain of the Australian team. The authorities are working through the processes and once they get a clearer picture of the facts and then they will be able to make further comments on the matter. Stating that the incident has brought shame to Australian cricket he said, “Australian cricket fans want to be proud of the cricket team and this morning I had every reason to wake up and not be proud. It’s a very sad day for Australian cricket.”

