South Africa vs Australia Winner Prediction: Who Will SA vs AUS 1st ODI? Check Predicted Lineups, Time, Venue and Preview

South Africa vs Australia Winner Prediction: South Africa and Australia are about to rekindle their ODI animosity, with the first game of a three-match series taking place at Kingsmead Durban on Thursday 24 September. The series forms part of the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Australia come into the tournament having won 3-0 in an ODI series against Zimbabwe, while South Africa will be eager to take advantage of the conditions at home despite a number of leading pace-bowling players being injured.

South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead, Durban

Start Time: 10:00 AM local time

India Time: 1:30 PM IST

Series: Australia tour of South Africa 2026-27

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Team News

They also suffered the worst injury blow to their fast-bowling ranks. Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman and Lungi Ngidi are all unavailable, leaving the Proteas to turn to their remaining pace options and all-rounders. Ngidi’s hamstring injury was confirmed before the series, with Nqobani Mokoena added to their squad.

Australia have also bolstered their attack, with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc both returning after a rest for the Zimbabwe series. Cummins will be absent from the first ODI, with Mitchell Marsh remaining in charge, while Cameron Green’s fitness will also be assessed.

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (WK), Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Winner Prediction

A tough call between these two, mostly as Australia have a more experienced bowling attack, but South Africa are playing on home turf.

South Africa have won their last three bilateral ODI series against Australia, including a 2-1 victory over them in Australia in 2025. Their recent record in head-to-head contests this way makes the Proteas very confident.

Likewise, Starc and Cummins have been reinstated in the Australian side after a long absence is a positive for the team’s bowling attack, even though Cummins won’t be leading the side in the first match. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh also provide Australia with considerable firepower at the top of the order.

SA vs AUS 1st ODI Winner Prediction: Australia to win 1st ODI against South Africa

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