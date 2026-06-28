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Home > Sports News > South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More

South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More

The South Africa national football team will face off against the Canada national football team in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Indian football fans can catch the live action on Monday at 12:30 AM IST on TV via the Unite8 Sports network channels, while the digital live streaming will be available on the ZEE5 application and website across all smart devices.

South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More (Image Source: X)
South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 22:56 IST

Tingles and electric emotions are building across the international football landscape with the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown between Bafana Bafana of the South Africa national football team and the highly dangerous Canada national football team. Two nations with immaculate tactical defensive setups, plus blistering counter-attacking potency, are ready to face off at the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages for a match you cannot afford to miss.

When Will The South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup Match Today Be Played?

The blockbuster Round of 32 knockout phase battle between these two highly competitive football nations is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026. For passionate football fans watching the live action inside India, the match is officially scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the premium live streaming experience of this knockout match completely online through the Zee digital network ecosystem. The official broadcast rights holder will stream the entire encounter live on the ZEE5 application and website for digital users across the country.

Which TV Channels Will Telecast South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup Match Live In India?

For traditional television viewers who prefer the standard big screen experience, the entire match will be broadcast live across the newly launched Unite8 Sports channels. Fans can tune into their respective television sets to catch the high definition feed featuring comprehensive pre-match analysis and multi-language commentary panel options.

Predicted Squad Lineups For The South Africa Vs Canada Group Stage Encounter

  • South Africa Predicted XI: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Ime Okon, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng

  • Canada Predicted XI: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Liam Millar, Cyle Larin

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South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More
Tags: Canada SoccerFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Football Live Score TodaySA vs CAN Live Telecast IndiaSouth Africa FootballSouth Africa vs Canada Live StreamingUnite8 Sports TV ChannelWhere to Watch FIFA World CupWorld Cup Match TodayZEE5 Free Live Stream

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South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More
South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More
South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More
South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More

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