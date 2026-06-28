South Africa vs Canada Live: When And Where to Watch SA vs CAN FIFA World Cup Match Today Live in India | Check OTT, TV Channels And More

Tingles and electric emotions are building across the international football landscape with the upcoming FIFA World Cup Round of 32 showdown between Bafana Bafana of the South Africa national football team and the highly dangerous Canada national football team. Two nations with immaculate tactical defensive setups, plus blistering counter-attacking potency, are ready to face off at the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages for a match you cannot afford to miss.

When Will The South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup Match Today Be Played?

The blockbuster Round of 32 knockout phase battle between these two highly competitive football nations is scheduled to take place in the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026. For passionate football fans watching the live action inside India, the match is officially scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming In India?

Indian football fans can enjoy the premium live streaming experience of this knockout match completely online through the Zee digital network ecosystem. The official broadcast rights holder will stream the entire encounter live on the ZEE5 application and website for digital users across the country.

Which TV Channels Will Telecast South Africa Vs Canada FIFA World Cup Match Live In India?

For traditional television viewers who prefer the standard big screen experience, the entire match will be broadcast live across the newly launched Unite8 Sports channels. Fans can tune into their respective television sets to catch the high definition feed featuring comprehensive pre-match analysis and multi-language commentary panel options.

Predicted Squad Lineups For The South Africa Vs Canada Group Stage Encounter