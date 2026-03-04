LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Who will win the first semi-final? Get the ultimate South Africa vs New Zealand match prediction for the T20 World Cup 2026. Explore the latest betting odds on Parimatch, expert tips for Eden Gardens, and why the unbeaten Proteas are favourites.

South Africa vs New Zealand: Match Prediction, Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal. Photo: AI
South Africa vs New Zealand: Match Prediction, Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal. Photo: AI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 4, 2026 16:25:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: The lights are shining bright at Eden Gardens this Wednesday, March 4, as South Africa and New Zealand face off in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. This isn’t just a battle for a spot in the Ahmedabad final; it’s a clash of narratives. On one side, we have the Proteas, the tournament’s only undefeated juggernaut. On the other, the Black Caps, the perennial “dark horses” who thrive when the pressure is highest.

The Favourites: Why the Odds Lean Toward South Africa

South Africa enters the semi-final as the clear betting favorite. Their dominance in 2026 has been absolute, boasting a seven-match winning streak that includes a comprehensive seven-wicket demolition of New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

Historically, the Proteas hold a psychological edge over the Kiwis in this format, leading their T20 World Cup head-to-head 5–0. With Aiden Markram in the form of his life and Lungi Ngidi providing elite death-overs control, South Africa looks like a complete unit.

You Might Be Interested In

Latest Betting Odds

According to major platforms like Parimatch, the market significantly favors an African victory. Here are the current odds as of matchday:

  • South Africa to Win: 1.55 – 1.60

  • New Zealand to Win: 2.35 – 2.45

For those looking at alternative platforms, 1xBet is offering 1.60 for a South Africa win and 2.35 for New Zealand, while Stake sits at approximately 1.58 / 2.40. These odds imply a nearly 60% win probability for the Proteas.

Where to Place Your Bets: Parimatch and Alternatives

For fans looking to act on these predictions, Parimatch remains one of the most popular choices in India. Known for its 150% welcome bonus (up to ₹20,000) and extensive “in-play” markets, it allows bettors to wager on specific outcomes like “next wicket” or “total sixes” in real-time.

If you are looking for alternatives similar to Parimatch, platforms like 4rabet (offering a massive 700% bonus) and 1xBet are also highly ranked for the 2026 T20 World Cup. These sites offer live streaming and fast 12–24 hour payouts, which is essential for those wanting to withdraw winnings before the final on March 8.

Top Betting Tips

  1. Most Sixes: South Africa has hit a tournament-high 31 sixes in the Super 8s. Betting on the Proteas to hit the most maximums is a high-value play on Parimatch.

  2. Top Match Batter: Back Aiden Markram (Odds: 1.85). The skipper has scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 175 and loves the true bounce of the Eden Gardens pitch.

  3. The Toss: Eden Gardens is a “chaser’s delight.” Expect the captain winning the toss to bowl first, as dew is expected to make defending a total difficult.

Final Prediction: While New Zealand is the “king of knockouts,” South Africa’s current momentum and perfect record against the Kiwis in World Cups make them the safer bet to reach the final. 

Also Read: SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 4:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: SA vs NZSA vs NZ BettingSA vs NZ PredictionSouth Africa vs New Zealand BettingSouth Africa vs New Zealand Predictiont20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

EPL: Wolves Shock Liverpool at Molineux — Will Arne Slot’s Side Miss Out on UEFA Champions League Qualification?

T20 World Cup 2026: Can South Africa Break Kolkata Semifinal Curse vs New Zealand at Eden Gardens

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

LATEST NEWS

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Did One Strike Change The War? Iran Hits Radar ‘Nerve Centre’ At Al-Udeid Airbase In Qatar As Missiles Rain Down On US Military Assets Across West Asia

Dubai‑Delhi Special Flights Land Safely In National Capital Amid Israel‑Iran Turmoil, Bringing Relief To Stranded Travellers

Russian-Made Iranian Jet YAK-130 Gets Shot Down For The First Time In 40 Years By Israeli F-35, First Shootdown In History Of A Manned Fighter Aircraft

Iran Denies Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei as Successor After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death Amid Israel-Iran War- Here’s What We Know

How US Used Claude AI In Strikes Against Iran? Why US Military Still Use Anthropic’s AI Tool Despite Trump’s Recent Ban?

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues 30 Sailors From Iranian Warship ‘IRIS Dena’ Amid Escalating West Asia Conflict

Who Is Jay Bhattacharya? Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Stranded In Dubai, Father’s Plea Sparks Panic After He Deletes Post, Fans Rush To Speculate

Who Is Ramrao Wadkute? Former NCP MLC Who Quit After Missing Out On Vidhan Sabha Ticket Is Now BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal
South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal
South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal
South Africa vs New Zealand Match Prediction: Odds, Favourites And Betting Tips For T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

QUICK LINKS