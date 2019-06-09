South Africa vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: South Africa is so desperate for the win against West Indies as the team has lost all the three games in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. West Indies had lost to Australia in their last game.

South Africa vs West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: South Africa to take on West Indies at Southampton: South Africa is locking horns with West Indies at Southampton on Monday. South Africa has played three matches and has lost all the three. They are so desperate for the win. The team has failed to claim a single game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The bowling has been encouraging for the team while batting needs to be addressed. Captain Faf du Plessis is all set to make some changes in the team so that they could win their upcoming game against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock could prove successful for the team tomorrow’s game as the player has been underwhelming in the cup so far. The match against the West Indies might be the perfect time for the player to deliver some good for his team. The team has failed so far to clinch the World Cup for the team.

West Indies on the other hand, have lost one game in the ongoing World Cup 2019. The team has lost to Australia in the last match. The team’s situation right now is the same as South Africa where they should focus on batting. Gayle and Russell could go for big hits against South Africa.

Andre Russell is capable to turn the game to his side The batting could prove dangerous for South Africa as he holds the key to West Indies success.

The match predictions stated that West Indies may win the game. The top batsman from the South African side can be Quinton de Kock while in the West Indies side, it may be Chris Gayle.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Beuran Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App