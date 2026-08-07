South Africa Women vs India Women 2026 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, Venues, Test, ODI and T20I Series Details

South Africa Women vs India Women Schedule: To get ready for the maiden ICC Women’s Champions Trophy event next year, South Africa has added three Twenty20 Internationals to their home multi-format series against India at the end of the year. The three 20-over matches will be held shortly after Christmas this year, a few weeks before the Champions Trophy tournament, which is scheduled to begin in February 2027.

It means India will play a total of seven fixtures in South Africa in December, consisting of a one-off Test in Gqeberha from December 9, a three-match ODI series from December 16 and the trio of T20I contests from December 26, as per the ICC. The matches will continue the recent rivalry between the two sides, with India having beaten South Africa last year in the final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as they claimed their first 50-over title.

South Africa Announce Revised Schedule Against India

Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki welcomed the new schedule and believes the visit of India across December will help his side prepare well for the Champions Trophy event in February. “We are delighted to confirm the revised schedule for India’s tour of South Africa, with the addition of the T20 International series over the festive period, ensuring our Proteas Women have the best possible preparation ahead of the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka early next year,” Moseki said in a statement.

“India remain one of the strongest teams in world cricket, and the opportunity to compete against them across all three formats will provide invaluable competition as we continue building towards another major ICC event,” the CEO added.

India Women vs South Africa Women Series Schedule

Only Test: December 9-12, St. George’s Park, Gqeberha

First ODI: December 16, Boland Park, Paarl

Second ODI: December 19, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Third ODI: December 22, Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

First T20I: December 26, Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Second T20I: December 29, NWC Oval, Potchefstroom

Third T20I: December 30, NWC Oval, Potchefstroom.

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