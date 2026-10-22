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Home > Sports News > South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: South Africa have strengthened their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final after registering a dominant innings-and-31-run victory over Australia in the second Test at Gqeberha. Here is a look at their qualification scenario, remaining fixtures and the latest WTC standings as of Thursday (Oct 22).

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:12 IST

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: South Africa have strengthened their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final after registering a dominant innings-and-31-run victory over Australia in the second Test at Gqeberha. Temba Bavuma’s career-best 179 and a superb bowling performance from Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada helped the Proteas level the series and move to third place in the WTC 2025-27 standings with a points percentage of 66.67. With eight Tests remaining in the current cycle, South Africa will aim to build on their impressive comeback and secure a place among the top two teams. Here is a look at their qualification scenario, remaining fixtures and the latest WTC standings as of Thursday (Oct 22).

South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario

South Africa have won four and lost two of their six Tests in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, earning 48 points and recording a points percentage of 66.67. They currently occupy third place behind Australia and New Zealand, keeping themselves firmly in contention for a place in the final.

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The Proteas need another 53 points from their remaining eight Tests to finish with a points percentage of 60.00. Based on the current calculations, they can reach that mark with four wins and two draws, provided they do not incur any penalty-point deductions. Winning five of their remaining matches and losing the other three would take their percentage to 64.28, while six victories and two defeats would lift it to 71.43, putting them in an extremely strong position to qualify.

South Africa’s remaining schedule offers them a significant opportunity, with six of their eight Tests set to be played at home. They will face Australia, Bangladesh and England on home soil before travelling to Sri Lanka. The Proteas have also performed impressively in their away assignments in the subcontinent, drawing 1-1 in Pakistan and recording a 2-0 series victory in India. However, their upcoming fixtures will still demand consistency, particularly against Australia and England.

South Africa’s Remaining Tests in WTC 2025-27

  • Against Australia: One remaining home Test
  • Against Bangladesh: Home series
  • Against England: Home series
  • Against Sri Lanka: Away series
  • Total Remaining Tests: Eight

South Africa have six home Tests and two away Tests remaining in the cycle, giving them the advantage of playing most of their upcoming matches in familiar conditions. Strong results in these fixtures could significantly improve their chances of finishing in the top two.

WTC 2025-27 Latest Standings as of Thursday (Oct 22)

Australia remain at the top of the standings despite their defeat in Gqeberha, with New Zealand in second place and South Africa third. Bangladesh and India occupy fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Pakistan complete the table.

  • 1. Australia: Played 12, Won 9, Lost 3, Drawn 0, Points 108, PCT 75.00
  • 2. New Zealand: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 1, Drawn 1, Points 52, PCT 72.22
  • 3. South Africa: Played 6, Won 4, Lost 2, Drawn 0, Points 48, PCT 66.67
  • 4. Bangladesh: Played 6, Won 3, Lost 2, Drawn 1, Points 40, PCT 55.56
  • 5. India: Played 11, Won 5, Lost 4, Drawn 2, Points 68, PCT 51.52
  • 6. England: Played 16, Won 7, Lost 8, Drawn 1, Points 74, PCT 38.54
  • 7. Sri Lanka: Played 6, Won 1, Lost 2, Drawn 3, Points 24, PCT 33.33
  • 8. West Indies: Played 12, Won 2, Lost 8, Drawn 2, Points 30, PCT 20.83
  • 9. Pakistan: Played 9, Won 2, Lost 7, Drawn 0, Points 5, PCT 4.63

The standings reflect the figures provided for Thursday (Oct 22). For official updates on team positions and points percentages, visit the ICC World Test Championship standings page.

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South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
South Africa WTC 2025-27 Final Qualification Scenario: Can South Africa Reach World Test Championship Final After Thrashing Australia? | SA vs AUS 2nd Test
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