Cricket South Africa took to twitter confirming Amla’s decision that he decided to quit from all formats of international cricket. They also said that Amla had one of the best international career in the modern era. Amla will continue playing domestic cricket in South Africa and in the Mzansi Super League as well.

Amla scored 9,282 runs in 215 innings of 124 Test matches at an average of 49.97, with a number of 28 hundreds and four double hundreds. He scored 311 not out against England in July 2012 at Oval, which is the highest score of the Indian-origin South African batsman.

Amla also had a successful career in the ODI format as he scored 8,113 runs in 181 appearances at an average of 49.5. He bagged 27 hundreds and 39 fifties throughout his entire international career.

In the 20-over format of the game Amla scored 1277 runs with scoring 8 fifties at an average of 33.60 in 44 appearances. He also scored two hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab.

The 36-year-old batsman holds the record of scoring fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs. Amla is the second South African cricketer who announced his retirement inside three days after pace bowler Dale Steyn quit his Test career on Monday.

