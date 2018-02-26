South African pacer Morne Morkel has said that he will be retiring from international cricket after Test series against Australia down under. He added that he wants to spend more time with his young family, which has been through a lot due to his hectic schedules. The 33-year-old has stressed that he is fully fit and might be featuring in league cricket across the world.

Amid speculations, South African pacer Morne Morkel has cleared the air and said that he will be bidding farewell to international cricket after Test series against Australia. The 33-year-old announced the decision in Durban ahead of the four-match series against Kangaroos beginning March 1 down under. While announcing the decision, Morkel said that it was not easy for him to be saying goodbye to the sport, but he wanted to devote more time to his family which has been through a lot due to his hectic international schedule.

“It was an extremely tough decision but I feel the time is right to start a new chapter. I have a young family and a foreign wife, and the current demanding international schedule has put a lot of strain us. I have to put them first and this decision will only benefit us going forward,” the pacer said. The South African has however added that he feels he is still fit and might consider playing in league cricket across the world.

“I still feel great mentally and physically, and yes, I will be playing in other leagues around the world,” he said. The South African added that he will ink the decision once the crucial series against Australia is over. It is important to note that the Proteas have never been able to win a series on Aussie soil and a lot of responsibility will lie on Morkel’s shoulders as far the bowling department is concerned. The morale of the team would be down at the moment after losing the latest ODI and T20 series against India. Although the Proteas won the Test series against Virat Kohli’s boys, their performance was not all that impressive and they will have to pull something extraordinary to be able to beat the Australian side.

