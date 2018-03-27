The ball tampering or Sandpaper gate scandal has left Australian cricket team's legacy marred in one of cricket's biggest scandal. The latest revelations in the sensational case surrounding the futures of Australian captain Steve Smith, batsman Cameron Bancroft and vice captain David Warner has suggested that the a former South African player working with a broadcaster knew about the unfair tactics being used by the Aussies in the series and that he let the official broadcasters know about the fishy stuff going on the field.

Steve Smith and David Warner’s cricketing career are certain to be hit hard by the latest ball tampering scandal involving the two of Australia’s finest players. The Australians tampered with the ball on the third day of the Cape Town Test against South Africa and were caught red-handed. Batsman Cameron Bancroft who had carried on the controversial task of trying to use an objectionable object to try and change the conditions of the ball was caught doing so on the television cameras and he later admitted to having done so in the post-match press conference. The latest revelations by a former South African player suggest that he knew about the malpractices of the Aussies and had already informed the broadcasters to keep a track.

Smith and Bancroft had admitted to ball tampering in the post-match press conference with the Australian skipper also adding that the leadership knew about the move. The revelations have seen massive outrage with calls for a lifetime ban on all found guilty increasing the pressure on Cricket Australia. International Cricket Council (ICC) banned Smith for one-game while penalising his 100% match fee. However, Warner who is now said to be the real conspirator behind the move has managed to escape free. Bancroft, on the other hand, has been penalised 75% fine.

Former South African fast bowler Fanie de Villiers has brought some shocking details about the scandal and said that the he had previously sensed Aussie’s cheating instinct and knew that they were not doing something right which prompted him to inform the official broadcasters about the matter. De Villiers revealed that he was not sure of how the Australians were managing swing on the track and said he had doubts much before the ball tampering incident was unearthed.

I said earlier on, that if they could get reverse swing in the 26th, 27th, 28th over then they’re doing something different from what everyone else does,” de Villiers, who is working for a South African broadcaster, was quoted as saying by RSN radio.

“We actually said to our cameramen…go out have a look boys. They’re using something. They searched for an hour and a half until they saw something and then they started following Bancroft and they actually caught him out at the end,” he added.

“It’s impossible for the ball to get altered like that on cricket wickets where we knew there was grass on, not a Pakistani wicket where there’s cracks every centimetre. We’re talking about grass covered wicket where you have to do something else to alter the shape, the roughness of the ball on the one side. You have to get the one side wetter, heavier than the other side.”

Bancroft in the presser admitted that he had been charged for ball tampering by the match officials. Steve Smith earlier today also gave up his captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Ajinkya Rahane named as his replacement. Meanwhile, David Warner’s IPL future with Sunrisers Hyderabad is also on the line, however, the franchise mentor VVS Laxman earlier today said that the team is waiting for the final decision on Warner by Cricket Australia before they can take a call. Both Warner and Smith were retained by their respective IPL franchises.

