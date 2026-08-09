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Home > Sports News > South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) will take on Central Delhi Kings (CDK) in Match No. 19 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, August 9. Ayush Badoni's South Delhi Superstarz have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have registered one win, suffered two defeats and had one game washed out. Central Delhi Kings, led by Jonty Sidhu, have made an impressive start to their DPL 2026 campaign. They have won their first four matches, with all four victories coming while chasing. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 17:53 IST

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) will take on Central Delhi Kings (CDK) in Match No. 19 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, August 9. Ayush Badoni’s South Delhi Superstarz have played four matches in the tournament so far. They have registered one win, suffered two defeats and had one game washed out. Central Delhi Kings, led by Jonty Sidhu, have made an impressive start to their DPL 2026 campaign. They have won their first four matches, with all four victories coming while chasing. 

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Match Details

  • Match: South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings
  • Competition: Delhi Premier League 2026
  • Match: 19th Match
  • Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

When and Where to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming?

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 9. The DPL 2026 match will be available for live streaming in India on FanCode through its mobile app and website.

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Fans can watch the SDS vs CDK match live on their mobile phones, tablets and laptops by accessing the FanCode platform. FanCode has secured the digital streaming rights for the 2026 Delhi Premier League season, which features 44 men’s matches and 13 women’s matches.

The DPL 2026 matches are also being broadcast live on television in India. Fans should check their local listings for the relevant Star Sports channel carrying the tournament.

How to Watch SDS vs CDK LIVE on Mobile?

Fans can watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings live on mobile through the FanCode app. Users can download or open the FanCode application, select the Delhi Premier League 2026 section and access the live match stream.

How to Watch SDS vs CDK LIVE on Laptop?

To watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings on a laptop, fans can visit the FanCode website and navigate to the Delhi Premier League 2026 section. The match stream can be accessed through a compatible web browser.

How to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE on TV?

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings will be available on television in India through the Star Sports network. Viewers should check their local TV listings for the exact channel and language feed.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Squads

South Delhi Superstarz Squad

Anmol Sharma, Pranav Pant, Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Karan Garg, Ekansh Dobal, Ankit Dabas, Vision Panchal, Pranshu Vijayran, Divansh Rawat, Aman Bharti, Anshuman Hooda, Sanat Sangwan, Deepanshu Gulia, Sumit Kumar, Sumit Mathur, Yamit Sehrawat, Sagar Tanwar, Ankur Kaushik, Kartik Yadav.

Central Delhi Kings Squad

Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon (wk), Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu (c), Vansh Bedi, Aditya Bhandari, Jasvir Sehrawat, Keshav Dabas, Money Grewal, Tejas Baroka, Gavnish Khurana, Samarth Singh, Abhishek Kumar Yadav, Kuldip Yadav, Divij Mehra, Aayush Kumar, Aatrey Tripathi, Arun Pundir, Yatish Singh, Aryaveer Kohli, Vedant Sehwag, Rahul Yadav.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Prediction

Central Delhi Kings appear to have the advantage heading into the contest after winning each of their first four matches. Their ability to successfully chase targets has been one of the defining features of their campaign so far.

South Delhi Superstarz, however, have enough quality in their squad to pose a serious challenge. Ayush Badoni’s side will be desperate to bounce back after their two defeats, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium conditions could work in their favour.

Prediction: Central Delhi Kings to beat South Delhi Superstarz.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Tags: dpl 2026

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South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs CDK Match 19 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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