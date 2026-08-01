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Home > Sports News > South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz will take on East Delhi Riders in Match 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 1. Both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign after falling short of reaching the final last season. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, match timing and more.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 12:56 IST

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: South Delhi Superstarz will take on East Delhi Riders in Match 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, August 1. Both teams will be looking to make a winning start to their campaign after falling short of reaching the final last season. South Delhi Superstarz, led by Ayush Badoni, will rely on the likes of Tejasvi Dahiya and experienced all-rounders, while Mayank Rawat’s East Delhi Riders boast a strong pace attack featuring Mayank Yadav and Simarjeet Singh. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, match timing and more.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Match Details

  • Match: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders, Match 2
  • Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Probable Playing XIs

South Delhi Superstarz Probable XI: Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Priyansh Arya, Hiten Dalal, Kuldip Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Saurabh Kumar, Divij Mehra, Lakshay Thareja, Prince Yadav, Kunwar Bidhuri.

East Delhi Riders Probable XI: Mayank Rawat (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Pranshu Vijayran, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan.

South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Squads

South Delhi Superstarz Squad: Ayush Badoni (c), Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Priyansh Arya, Hiten Dalal, Kuldip Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Saurabh Kumar, Divij Mehra, Lakshay Thareja, Prince Yadav, Kunwar Bidhuri, Ayush Doseja, Yash Dhull, Harshit Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Mayank Dagar.

East Delhi Riders Squad: Mayank Rawat (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Pranshu Vijayran, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Rana, Himanshu Chauhan, Lakshya Sangwan, Vansh Bedi, Jonty Sidhu, Nitish Rana, Yash Dhull.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs EDR LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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