South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch DPL 2026, SDS vs ODW Match 12 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors LIVE Streaming: South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) will take on Outer Delhi Warriors (ODW) in Match 12 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6. Both teams have made identical starts to the season, winning one and losing one of their opening two matches. South Delhi Superstarz are currently fifth in the standings with two points and a net run rate of 0.000, while Outer Delhi Warriors occupy sixth place with two points and a net run rate of -0.197. With both sides eager to climb the table, an exciting contest is on the cards. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Details

Match: South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors, Match 12

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors, Match 12 Tournament: Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026

Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 Date: Thursday, August 6, 2026

Thursday, August 6, 2026 Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Probable Playing XIs

South Delhi Superstarz Probable XI: Sanat Sangwan, Anmol Sharma, Ayush Badoni (c), Pranav Pant, Karan Garg, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Pranshu Vijayran, Ankit Dabas, Deepanshu Gulia, Vision Panchal, Divansh Rawat.

Outer Delhi Warriors Probable XI: Yajas Sharma (wk), Priyansh Arya, Akshay Saini, Mohit Panwar, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Shivam Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Aman Chaudhary, Monu Shukla.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Outer Delhi Warriors Squads

South Delhi Superstarz Squad: Sanat Sangwan, Anmol Sharma, Pranav Pant, Ayush Badoni (c), Karan Garg, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Pranshu Vijayran, Ankit Dabas, Deepanshu Gulia, Vision Panchal, Divansh Rawat, Aman Bharti, Kartik Yadav, Ankur Kaushik, Sagar Tanwar, Ekansh Dobal, Yamit Sehrawat, Anshuman Hooda, Sumit Mathur, Sumit Kumar.

Outer Delhi Warriors Squad: Yajas Sharma (wk), Priyansh Arya, Akshay Saini, Mohit Panwar, Dhanya Nakra, Harsh Tyagi, Monu Shukla, Shivam Sharma, Siddhant Sharma (c), Pratham Saluja, Aman Chaudhary, Navdeep Saini, Aaditya Sharma, Aryan Rana, Rushal Saini, Dhruv Singh, Shaurya Malik, Saksham Gahlot, Rishabh Drall.