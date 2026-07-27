LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Southern Brave and MI London will lock horns in Match No. 9 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Monday, July 27. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their previous outings. While Southern Brave are still searching for their first win of the season, MI London will look to bounce back after letting a strong position slip against Welsh Fire.

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 21:02 IST

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: Southern Brave and MI London will lock horns in Match No. 9 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Monday, July 27. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their previous outings. While Southern Brave are still searching for their first win of the season, MI London will look to bounce back after letting a strong position slip against Welsh Fire.

Southern Brave vs MI London Match Details

  • Match: Southern Brave vs MI London
  • Competition: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026
  • Date: Monday, July 27, 2026
  • Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England
  • Local Time: 6:30 PM BST
  • India Time (IST): 11:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Southern Brave vs MI London Live on TV in India?

The Southern Brave vs MI London match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Southern Brave vs MI London Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Southern Brave vs MI London clash on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Southern Brave vs MI London Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl generally offers a good batting surface, while chasing sides have enjoyed success under lights. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first and look to chase the target.

Toss Prediction: Bowl First

Southern Brave vs MI London Match Prediction

Both teams possess explosive batting line-ups, but MI London appear to have a slight edge owing to their experienced top order featuring James Vince, Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Nicholas Pooran, while Rashid Khan and Trent Boult provide quality with the ball. Southern Brave will rely on Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Jofra Archer to inspire a turnaround after two consecutive defeats.

Prediction: MI London to win.

Southern Brave vs MI London Squads

Southern Brave Squad: Jamie Smith (wk), Ben McKinney, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tristan Stubbs, Chris Jordan (c), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Daniel Worrall, Tom Abell, Saif Zaib, Michael Pepper, Thomas Rew, Manny Lumsden, Caleb Falconer.

MI London Squad: Will Jacks, James Vince, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter, Olly Stone, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Josh Philippe, Eddie Jack, Sebastian Morgan, Ollie Sykes.

Key Players to Watch

Southern Brave: Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer.

MI London: James Vince, Will Jacks, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Tags: The Hundred 2026

RELATED News

Commonwealth Games 2026: Gyaneshwari Yadav Wins Silver As Team India Continue Weightlifting Dominance In Glasgow

Tiger Shroff Set For Durand Cup Debut? Bollywood Star Could Feature For Mumbay FC: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Car Collection: From Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to Porsche 911 Turbo, Check India’s World Cup Winning Captain’s High-Profile Garage

India Told To Drop Abhishek Sharma, Urges Selectors To Bring Back Chennai Super Kings Star Batter

Premier League 2026-27: Who Am I? Guess Which PL Club This Star Player Plays For

LATEST NEWS

Mother of Nine Refuses Hospital Delivery for Her 10th Child Despite Life-Threatening Risks. What Happens Next?

Why Jauhar University Demolition Halted By Yogi Government?

Former BJP MLA’s Daughter Alleges Molestation During Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Protest. Here’s What Happened

‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

Medikabazaar Delivers Strong Q1 Performance with 57% Growth

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Kala Hiran Teaser In Salman Khan Case, Says ‘Reputation Once Lost Is Lost’

Breathlessness Should Never Be Ignored; Early Treatment Can Save Lungs, Lives and Livelihoods: Dr. Balbir Singh

CJP Threatens Fresh Protest Tomorrow If Cases Against Student Protesters Are Not Withdrawn

Negligence in Online Review Meetings Will No Longer Be Tolerated; Yogi Govt Fixes Strict Accountability

Breaking Stereotypes: At Mrs India International Queen 2026, Every Woman Went Home a Queen

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

QUICK LINKS