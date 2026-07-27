Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MIL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Southern Brave vs MI London, The Hundred 2026: Southern Brave and MI London will lock horns in Match No. 9 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on Monday, July 27. Both sides will be desperate to return to winning ways after suffering defeats in their previous outings. While Southern Brave are still searching for their first win of the season, MI London will look to bounce back after letting a strong position slip against Welsh Fire.

Southern Brave vs MI London Match Details

Match: Southern Brave vs MI London

Southern Brave vs MI London Competition: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026

The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Monday, July 27, 2026 Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England Local Time: 6:30 PM BST

6:30 PM BST India Time (IST): 11:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Southern Brave vs MI London Live on TV in India?

The Southern Brave vs MI London match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Southern Brave vs MI London Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Southern Brave vs MI London clash on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Southern Brave vs MI London Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl generally offers a good batting surface, while chasing sides have enjoyed success under lights. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first and look to chase the target.

Toss Prediction: Bowl First

Southern Brave vs MI London Match Prediction

Both teams possess explosive batting line-ups, but MI London appear to have a slight edge owing to their experienced top order featuring James Vince, Will Jacks, Jason Roy and Nicholas Pooran, while Rashid Khan and Trent Boult provide quality with the ball. Southern Brave will rely on Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Jofra Archer to inspire a turnaround after two consecutive defeats.

Prediction: MI London to win.

Southern Brave vs MI London Squads

Southern Brave Squad: Jamie Smith (wk), Ben McKinney, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tristan Stubbs, Chris Jordan (c), Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Daniel Worrall, Tom Abell, Saif Zaib, Michael Pepper, Thomas Rew, Manny Lumsden, Caleb Falconer.

MI London Squad: Will Jacks, James Vince, Jason Roy, Sam Curran (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Richard Gleeson, Nathan Sowter, Olly Stone, Callum Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Josh Philippe, Eddie Jack, Sebastian Morgan, Ollie Sykes.

Key Players to Watch

Southern Brave: Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer.

MI London: James Vince, Will Jacks, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult.