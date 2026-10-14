Spain 19 year Old Football Star Lamine Yamal And Girlfriend Inés García Expecting Twins? Social Media Rumours Spark Speculation

Lamine Yamal Twins Rumours: FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend, Inés García Santos, have become the subject of fresh online speculation after social media posts suggested that the couple could be expecting twins. However, neither Yamal nor García has officially confirmed a pregnancy or announced that they are expecting twins. No reliable evidence has established the story, and the circulating posts remain unverified.

The rumours have drawn attention from football fans curious about the personal life of the young Spanish international. Claims about the couple’s alleged family plans have circulated online, prompting discussions and reactions across social media platforms.

However, online speculation should not be mistaken for a confirmed announcement. As of the time of writing, there is no verified statement from either Yamal or García confirming the twin-pregnancy claim.

How Did The Lamine Yamal Twins Rumours Begin?

The latest speculation appears amid continuing public interest in Yamal’s relationship with García. Reports identified García as a Spanish fashion and lifestyle influencer, and the couple attracted attention after making a public appearance together at an FC Barcelona celebration in May 2026.

In July, separate pregnancy-related rumours involving the pair also circulated online. Media reports at the time noted that the claims lacked official confirmation and that misleading posts had contributed to the speculation.

The current claim that the couple are expecting twins should be treated with the same caution. Without a credible announcement or reliable evidence, the details being shared online cannot be independently established.

Who Is Inés García, Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend?

Inés García Santos is a Spanish influencer known for fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. Her relationship with Yamal has attracted considerable attention as the footballer’s profile has grown through his performances for Barcelona and Spain.

Yamal, meanwhile, has established himself as one of football’s most closely watched young talents. His achievements on the pitch have brought increased interest in his life away from football, including his relationship.

For now, the twins story remains an unverified social media rumour. Neither Yamal nor García has officially confirmed a pregnancy or announced that they are expecting twins, and no reliable evidence has established the claim. Until credible information emerges, the speculation should not be reported as fact.