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Home > Sports News > Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions

Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions

Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final as Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino scored crucial goals. Thibaut Courtois suffered an injury, while Lamine Yamal starred. Spain advanced to the semi-finals and will face France, led by Kylian Mbappe.

Mikel Merino scored the winning goal as Spain defeated Belgium to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: ANI
Mikel Merino scored the winning goal as Spain defeated Belgium to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 03:15 IST

Spain national football team vs Belgium national football team: With a valiant 2-1 victory against Belgium, Spain secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, paving the way for a thrilling matchup with France in the final four. In a game that also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois pulled off due to injury, Charles De Ketelaere scored for Belgium, while Fabian Ruiz, who was unexpectedly started ahead of Pedri, and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain. 

Spain vs Belgium: Fabian Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere score in first half

Ruiz opened the scoring after Belgian goalkeeper Courtois parried Dani Olmo’s effort into his path. Spain continued to threaten through Lamine Yamal, whose lively display earned him the Player of the Match award. Belgium equalised just before halftime when Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and the defender’s pinpoint cross was headed home by De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside. 

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The goal also ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon’s remarkable run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italy’s Walter Zenga in 1990. 

Mikel Merino scores winner for Spain after Thibaut Courtois was subbed off

Belgium suffered a major setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury and replaced by Senne Lammens. The substitute goalkeeper was beaten soon after when he failed to hold Pau Cubarsi’s long-range effort, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the game, to pounce on the rebound and score the winner. 

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run to 36 matches since their defeat to Colombia, equalling Argentina’s unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022 and leaving them just one game short of Italy’s world-record 37-match unbeaten run. 

FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final: Spain vs France Preview

Spain will now face France in a highly anticipated semifinal as they continue their bid for another FIFA World Cup title. For Les Blues, skipper Kylian Mbappe continued his brilliant FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by scoring in France’s 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, helping Les Bleus reach the semi-finals. The France captain became the youngest player to make 20 World Cup appearances and the fastest to score 20 goals in the tournament’s history, taking his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions. 

His eighth goal of the ongoing tournament also saw him draw level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. Mbappe additionally set a new record for the most match-winning goals in FIFA World Cup history with eight and became the first French player to be directly involved in 100 international goals, registering 64 goals and 36 assists for Les Bleus.

Also Read: Thomas Tuchel’s FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Sex Rule’ Explained: England Stars Allowed Intimate Time With Partners Under One Strict Condition

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Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions
Tags: Charles De Ketelaerefabian ruizFIFA World Cup 2026Lamine YamalMikel Merinospain vs belgiumThibaut Courtois

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Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions
Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions
Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions
Spain Beat Belgium 2-1 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals; Mikel Merino Winner Seals Victory For Euro Champions

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