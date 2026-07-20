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Home > Sports News > Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

Spain scripted another remarkable chapter in football history after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (July 19). Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal La Roja's second men's FIFA World Cup title. With the victory, Spain also became the first nation in football history to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup crowns, having won the women's title in 2023.

How Spain Scripted FIFA History As They Become First Nation to Achieve This Unique Feat
How Spain Scripted FIFA History As They Become First Nation to Achieve This Unique Feat

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:09 IST

Spain scripted another remarkable chapter in football history after defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday (July 19). Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute at the New York/New Jersey Stadium, helping La Roja secure their second men’s FIFA World Cup crown. The triumph also saw Spain become the first nation ever to simultaneously hold both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup titles.

Luis de la Fuente’s side completed an outstanding campaign in North America, conceding just one goal in eight matches while extending their unbeaten run to 38 games, setting a new world record in international football. Spain’s disciplined defence, dominant midfield and clinical attacking displays ensured they lifted the trophy for the first time since their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010.

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Why Has Spain Created FIFA World Cup History?

Spain’s victory over defending champions Argentina is historic because it makes them the first country to simultaneously possess both the FIFA Men’s World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup titles. Spain’s women’s national team lifted the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, and with the men’s team now becoming world champions in 2026, no other nation has previously achieved this unique double.

The achievement highlights the remarkable growth of Spanish football across both the men’s and women’s game, with the country’s emphasis on technical excellence, youth development and possession-based football continuing to deliver success on the biggest international stage.

Spain’s Dominant FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Spain were arguably the standout side throughout the tournament. They conceded only one goal across eight matches and defeated several top nations on their journey to the title. After overcoming France in the semi-finals, La Roja edged Argentina 1-0 in extra time thanks to Ferran Torres’ winner, securing their second FIFA World Cup title after their maiden triumph in 2010.

With the latest success, Spain have established themselves as the dominant force in world football, holding both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup trophies simultaneously while extending their unbeaten streak to a record-breaking 38 international matches.

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Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside
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Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside

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Spain Create FIFA History After World Cup 2026 Final; No Nation Has Ever Achieved This Before | Details Inside
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