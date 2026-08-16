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Home > Sports News > Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Script New T20I World Record

Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Script New T20I World Record

Spain cricket team create history by extending their T20I winning streak to a world-record 21 matches after beating Finland in the 2028 T20 World Cup qualifier.

Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Scrip New T20I World Record. Photo X
Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Scrip New T20I World Record. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 16:12 IST

Cricket may not yet enjoy the same popularity in Spain as football, tennis or Formula One, but the country’s national cricket team is rapidly building a name for itself on the international stage.

Spain produced another landmark achievement on Thursday, defeating Finland by eight wickets in the Europe Sub-regional Qualifier C for the 2028 T20 World Cup. The victory extended their extraordinary T20I winning streak to 21 consecutive matches — the longest such run in men’s international cricket.

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Ranked 28th in T20I cricket, Spain made light work of Finland’s 131-run target in their opening game of the qualification campaign. Their latest success came after an unbeaten run that stretched throughout 2025, when they registered 20 victories in a row.

The remarkable streak began against the Isle of Man in February 2023. Since then, Spain have defeated a host of European opponents, including Jersey, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Greece and Finland.

Spain Go Past Australia

Spain’s latest triumph saw them move beyond one of the most dominant teams in cricket history. Australia had previously held the record for the longest winning streak by a men’s international side, with 20 consecutive victories across formats during 2003 and 2004.

Ricky Ponting’s Australian team had won 17 successive ODIs during their run to the 2003 World Cup title before adding three Test victories against the West Indies.

Spain had already established a T20I record in 2024 when their 14th consecutive victory, against Greece, took them beyond the previous benchmark. Their current run has further highlighted the rapid progress made since they received T20I status in 2019. In 50 T20Is since gaining official status, Spain have won 41 matches and suffered just eight defeats.

Cricket Gets Official Recognition

Spain’s rise has also coincided with an important development away from the field. Cricket was recently recognised as an official sport in the country following approval from Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD).

According to Emerging Cricket, the CSD approved the statutes of the newly named La Federación Española de Cricket (FEC) in June. The federation has subsequently been added to Spain’s State Registry of Sports Entities.

The recognition could prove crucial for the sport’s long-term growth. It opens the door to public funding and school-based initiatives designed to introduce cricket to a wider audience and strengthen the grassroots structure.

Cricket has a surprisingly long history in Spain, with records of matches dating back to 1809. Clubs also emerged in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona decades ago.

Now, after years of development supported by ICC programmes, Spain are turning that history into tangible success. With their record streak standing at 21 wins, the team will next look to continue their march towards the 2028 T20 World Cup.

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Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Script New T20I World Record
Tags: 2028 T20 World Cup21 consecutive winsAustralia cricket recordcricket in SpainEurope Sub-regional Qualifier CICC T20ISpain cricketSpain cricket historySpain cricket teamSpain T20ISpain vs FinlandSpanish cricketT20 World Cup qualifierT20I winning streakworld record T20I

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