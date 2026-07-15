Spain Stuns Top-Ranked France 2-0 to Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

A masterful, disciplined performance from European champions Spain completely dismantled top-ranked France in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Behind a first-half penalty from Mikel Oyarzabal and a brilliant second-half strike from Pedro Porro, La Roja coasted to a dominant 2-0 victory at a sold-out Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14. The result lands Spain in their second-ever World Cup final appearance—their first since winning the tournament in 2010—and leaves a frustrated French side missing out on a historic third consecutive final appearance.

Oyarzabal Scores Opener

The heavyweight bout exploded into life in the 22nd minute through an audacious piece of anticipation by Lamine Yamal. A day after his 19th birthday, the teenage sensation anticipated an awkward bounce in the penalty area, out-hustling veteran French defender Lucas Digne, who inadvertently clipped the winger while attempting to clear the ball. Oyarzabal stepped up to the spot and coolly dispatched the penalty, slotting his fifth goal of the tournament past goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The opener marked the first time Didier Deschamps’ highly resilient squad had trailed at any point during their entire tournament campaign.

Porro Seals the Masterclass

France struggled heavily to construct an offensive answer as Spain’s engine room, anchored flawlessly by Rodri, systematically suffocated midfield transitions. Star forward Kylian Mbappé was kept completely quiet by a brilliant Spanish defensive line. Matters worsened for Les Bleus when starting central defender William Saliba was forced off with an injury just before the half-hour mark, forcing Maxence Lacroix into the fray.

Spain capitalized on the structural instability of the French backline in the 58th minute. Flying right-back Pedro Porro engaged in a neat, quick-fire give-and-go sequence with playmaker Dani Olmo on the edge of the box. Porro collected the return pass and unleashed a clinical strike to firmly double La Roja’s advantage.

Yamal was denied a spectacular third goal shortly after due to a razor-thin offside call, but it mattered little as Spain comfortably managed the remaining minutes. The victory marks the third consecutive summer that Spain has eliminated France in a major tournament knockout stage. While Luis de la Fuente’s men head to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for Sunday’s final, a defeated France side will head to Miami Gardens for Saturday’s third-place playoff match.