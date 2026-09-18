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Home > Sports News > Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List

Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List

Spain’s UEFA Nations League 2026 squad features four changes from the World Cup-winning team, with Josep Martínez and Roberto Fernández earning their first senior call-ups, while Fermin Lopez and Dean Huijsen return to Luis de la Fuente’s squad. Eric Garcia remains part of the 26-man group as Spain begin their Nations League campaign against England at Wembley before facing Croatia and the Czech Republic.

World Champions Spain made four changes to their squad for the upcoming matches in the Nations League. Image Credit: X/@SEFutbol
World Champions Spain made four changes to their squad for the upcoming matches in the Nations League. Image Credit: X/@SEFutbol

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 17:21 IST

Spain Nations League 2026 Squad: The FIFA World Cup 2026 champions Spain released the list of players who will represent the country for the upcoming Nations League fixtures by UEFA, and head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to change four players in this current selection that was victorious in the United States at the beginning of the year. The Spain game is off to an auspicious start for La Roja, as on September 26 they will be hosting the big match versus the English at Wembley, followed by encounters with Croatia and the Czech Republic within the same window.

The list features two very prominent returning names – Fermin Lopez, who plays as a midfielder for Barcelona, and defender Eric Garcia. Most of the players who brought the World Cup back to the home country will be the ones representing the team this year. But the head coach has been so impressed by the performances of several players in the first matches of the 2026-27 season, and he thought that they deserve to be part of the list.

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Four Changes in Spain’s Nations League Squad

Of the four new players compared to the World Cup squad, Spain has goalkeeper Josep Martinez, defender Dean Huijsen, midfielder Fermin Lopez, and striker Roberto Fernandez. The four players are going to replace Joan Garcia, Marcos Llorente, Gavi, and Borja Iglesias.

Joan Garcia was unable to play because of a knee injury, while Gavi is also unavailable. Marcos Llorente has retired from international football, making way for Real Madrid centre-back Dean Huijsen. Roberto Fernandez has been granted his first senior call-up after a very solid start to the domestic season with Espanyol. Fermin Lopez’s return is even more important because the Barcelona midfielder skipped the World Cup through injury. Eric Garcia has also been named in De la Fuente’s squad as Spain try to maintain the momentum of the success they had and prove themselves to be Europe’s unbeatable team.

Spain Nations League 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Josep Martinez

Defenders: Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Dean Huijsen, Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Roberto Fernandez, Lamine Yamal, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino

Also Read: England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub

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Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List
Tags: Dean HuijseanEric GarciaFermin Lopezspain football teamUEFA Nations League 2026

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Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List

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Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List
Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List
Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List
Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List
Spain UEFA Nations League 2026 Squad: World Champions Make Four Changes; Fermin Lopez, Dean Huijsen Return | Full List

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