Spain vs Argentina: Ferran Torres Extra-Time Winner Dethrones 10-Man Argentina to Claim FIFA World Cup Glory

Spain vs Argentina: Spain etched their name onto the FIFA World Cup trophy for the second time in history, defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 following a dramatic extra-time battle at the New York New Jersey Stadium. A thrilling, high-stakes final culminated in a 106th-minute winner from substitute Ferran Torres, ending the stubborn resistance of a 10-man Argentine side.

Regular Time: Martínez Holds the Fort

From the opening whistle, Luis de la Fuente’s European champions dictated the tempo with fluent, high-volume possession. Spearheaded by young winger Lamine Yamal and midfield anchor Rodri, Spain repeatedly probed Argentina’s compact defensive unit. However, Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez delivered an extraordinary individual display between the posts, racking up 12 saves across 90 minutes to turn away brilliant efforts from Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo.

Argentina relied on swift counter-attacks spearheaded by captain Lionel Messi and Julián Alvarez, but Spain’s defensive structure—which allowed just one goal all tournament—held firm. As tension mounted, physical clashes broke out, resulting in seven cautions across the match.

The Stoppage Time Turning Point

The contest reached its flashpoint deep in second-half stoppage time (90+3′). Having received a yellow card earlier for dissent, midfielder Enzo Fernández committed a late challenge on defender Pau Cubarsí. Referee Slavko Vinčić promptly issued a second yellow card, sending Fernández off and leaving Argentina forced to play the 30-minute extra-time period with only 10 men.

Ferran Torres Delivers Final Blow

With a numerical advantage, Spain overwhelmed Argentina’s depleted block during extra time. The decisive moment arrived in the 106th minute. After a sustained wave of Spanish pressure, substitute Nico Williams clipped a precise ball toward the middle. Ferran Torres ghosted past his marker to volley a left-footed strike past Martínez into the top corner, unleashing wildly emotional celebrations on the Spanish bench.

Argentina poured forward in search of an emergency equalizer, but Spain managed the closing minutes with supreme composure to secure the $50 million winner’s prize and solidify their status atop world football.