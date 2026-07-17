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Home > Sports News > Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans

FIFA introduces historic Super Bowl-style championship rings for the World Cup 2026 final winners. Find out how fans can purchase a limited-edition collectible piece.

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans. Photo X
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 20:51 IST

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: In a historic move that blends traditional football glory with North American sporting heritage, FIFA has announced a groundbreaking addition for the global showpiece. When heavyweights Spain and defending champions Argentina face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on Sunday, the stakes will be higher than ever. For the first time in the tournament’s 96-year history, the winners will be awarded exclusive, luxury World Cup Championship Rings alongside the iconic gold medals and trophy.

The initiative serves as a direct nod to the host nation’s rich sports culture, drawing inspiration from the iconic rings awarded to champions in the NFL (Super Bowl), NBA, and MLB.

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A Blend of Football Glory and American Tradition

According to FIFA, the introduction of the championship ring establishes a brand-new tradition for the global game. The premium jewelry pieces are designed to be bold, elegant, and packed with intricate details. One side of each ring will prominently feature a 3D mold of the prestigious FIFA World Cup Trophy. The opposite side will remain blank until the final whistle, at which point it will be fully customized with the winning nation’s crest, colors, and unique team identity.

During the post-match pitch celebrations, a temporary version of the rings will be presented to the winning team’s captain and head coach. Following the final, 30 bespoke, custom-fitted rings will be meticulously crafted and delivered to the victorious squad in an official ceremony.

Own a Piece of History: Fan Release Details

In a thrilling twist for sports memorabilia collectors, FIFA confirmed that this historic release will not be restricted exclusively to the players. To celebrate the tournament year, FIFA is manufacturing a strictly limited run of exactly 2,026 individually numbered pieces.

While 30 are reserved for the players and the staff, the remaining 1,996 rings will be made available to fans worldwide as an Official Licensed Product. Each fan ring will arrive with an official certificate of authenticity, making them instant family heirlooms. As the world eagerly awaits the generational battlefield featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, either La Roja or La Albiceleste will walk away as the first-ever ring-bearing champions of the world.

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Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans
Tags: buy World Cup 2026 ringFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup championship ringsSpain vs Argentina final 2026Super Bowl rings FIFAWorld Cup 2026 jewelry collectibles

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Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans

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Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: FIFA To Award Super Bowl-Style Championship Rings To Winners, Set To Be Available On Sale For Fans

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