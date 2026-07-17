LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

Here's the remarkable true story behind the 2007 viral UNICEF photoshoot featuring a young Lionel Messi and baby Lamine Yamal ahead of the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Did Lionel Messi And Lamine Yamal Come Together For The Viral UNICEF Photoshoot In 2007? Know The Story. Photo X
Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Did Lionel Messi And Lamine Yamal Come Together For The Viral UNICEF Photoshoot In 2007? Know The Story. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 20:13 IST

As Spain and defending champions Argentina prepare to clash in the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, football fans are marveling at a narrative that feels destined by the gods. Long before they were rivals on the world’s grandest stage, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi and a six-month-old Lamine Yamal shared a dressing room, a blue plastic baby bathtub, and a rubber duck. The story behind this iconic 2007 UNICEF charity photoshoot is a remarkable tale of pure chance and extraordinary destiny.

A Raffle Ticket to History

In December 2007, Catalan newspaper Diario Sport teamed up with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for their annual charity calendar campaign. The initiative featured FC Barcelona players posing with local children to raise money for humanitarian causes.

You Might Be Interested In

To select the children for the shoot, UNICEF and Diario Sport organized a public raffle in the Catalonia region. Living in the Barcelona suburb of Mataró, the family of infant Lamine Yamal bought a ticket and won.

By sheer luck of the draw, the six-month-old baby was paired with a young, rising Argentine forward who was just beginning to cement his legacy at Camp Nou: Lionel Messi.

The Shy Wonderkid and the Baby in the Tub

When Messi walked into the Camp Nou visitor’s dressing room for the shoot, photographer Joan Monfort was waiting with a small plastic tub filled with water. However, the shoot was far from seamless.

Monfort later recalled that a young, famously introverted Messi was incredibly shy and completely out of his comfort zone. He initially did not even know how to hold the infant. With the help of Yamal’s mother, Messi eventually relaxed, resulting in the tender, now-legendary photos of the future eight-time Ballon d’Or winner gently splashing water on the baby.

The Prophecy Fulfilled

The photos were published in the 2008 calendar and largely forgotten in the archives for nearly two decades. That changed during the 2024 Euros, when Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, uploaded one of the photos to Instagram with the prophetic caption: “The beginning of two legends.”

Now in 2026, the baby from the blue bathtub has grown into a 19-year-old superstar leading Spain’s attack. On Sunday, the two generations will share the pitch as equals—completing football’s most poetic full-circle story. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot
Tags: FIFA WorFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Joan Monfort photographerLionel Messi Lamine Yamal unicef photoMessi baby Yamal bathtub pictureSpain vs Argentina final 2026

RELATED News

Formula One Return to India: Government Holds Key Meeting With Stakeholders to Revive Indian Grand Prix – Report

Rohit Sharma Wants to Play 2027 ODI World Cup Despite BCCI’s Long-Term Plans For Team India: Report

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah’s Viral Dressing Room Moment With Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Fuels Retirement Rumours | WATCH Video

Setback For Pakistan Cricket: Mohammad Nawaz Handed ICC Ban After Failing Anti-Doping Test During T20 World Cup 2026

ZIM vs BAN Live Streaming: Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Damayanti Sen? 15-Year-Old National Shooter Goes Missing; CCTV Shows Her at Howrah Station

Aamir Khan Said He Didn’t Know Sonam Wangchuk Before 3 Idiots—Then Internet Found This Video

Who Is Andy Burnham? Meet the Labour Leader Set to Become Britain’s Next Prime Minister

Rawbare Announces Investment to Expand Design-Led Eyewear Portfolio

Mumbai Mayor Rejects Tree Collapse Report, Tears It Up, Orders Fresh Probe Into Schoolboy’s Death

Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained

Shaping Legacy with Strategic Mastery: IIM Calcutta Launches 8th Batch of Family Business Management to Groom Next-Gen Leaders

Can Land Records Prove Indian Citizenship? Calcutta High Court Gives Clear Answer

IRCTC Unveils New Ticket Booking Website: Will It Make Tatkal Ticket Booking Smoother?

What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot
Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

QUICK LINKS