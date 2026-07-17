Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: How Lionel Messi Ended up Holding Baby Lamine Yamal During Viral 2007 UNICEF Photoshoot

As Spain and defending champions Argentina prepare to clash in the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, football fans are marveling at a narrative that feels destined by the gods. Long before they were rivals on the world’s grandest stage, a 20-year-old Lionel Messi and a six-month-old Lamine Yamal shared a dressing room, a blue plastic baby bathtub, and a rubber duck. The story behind this iconic 2007 UNICEF charity photoshoot is a remarkable tale of pure chance and extraordinary destiny.

A Raffle Ticket to History

In December 2007, Catalan newspaper Diario Sport teamed up with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for their annual charity calendar campaign. The initiative featured FC Barcelona players posing with local children to raise money for humanitarian causes.

Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot. Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices… pic.twitter.com/TSoUPDxia2 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 16, 2026

To select the children for the shoot, UNICEF and Diario Sport organized a public raffle in the Catalonia region. Living in the Barcelona suburb of Mataró, the family of infant Lamine Yamal bought a ticket and won.

By sheer luck of the draw, the six-month-old baby was paired with a young, rising Argentine forward who was just beginning to cement his legacy at Camp Nou: Lionel Messi.

The Shy Wonderkid and the Baby in the Tub

When Messi walked into the Camp Nou visitor’s dressing room for the shoot, photographer Joan Monfort was waiting with a small plastic tub filled with water. However, the shoot was far from seamless.

Monfort later recalled that a young, famously introverted Messi was incredibly shy and completely out of his comfort zone. He initially did not even know how to hold the infant. With the help of Yamal’s mother, Messi eventually relaxed, resulting in the tender, now-legendary photos of the future eight-time Ballon d’Or winner gently splashing water on the baby.

The Prophecy Fulfilled

The photos were published in the 2008 calendar and largely forgotten in the archives for nearly two decades. That changed during the 2024 Euros, when Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasraoui, uploaded one of the photos to Instagram with the prophetic caption: “The beginning of two legends.”

Now in 2026, the baby from the blue bathtub has grown into a 19-year-old superstar leading Spain’s attack. On Sunday, the two generations will share the pitch as equals—completing football’s most poetic full-circle story.