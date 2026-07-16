Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final? MS Dhoni’s 2016 Insta Post Goes Viral as Former India Captain’s Prediction Comes True

Spain vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Former India captain MS Dhoni’s old social media post has gone viral after Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a victory over England. Dhoni had predicted in 2016 that the tournament’s final would be contested between Spain and Argentina, and with both nations now reaching the title clash, fans have once again praised the cricket legend’s remarkable football prediction.

The post quickly gained traction across social media following Argentina’s semifinal win, with football and cricket fans alike sharing screenshots of Dhoni’s prediction. The former India skipper has often expressed his love for football, and his old post has now become one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Argentina Defeat England To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Argentina secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after defeating England in the semifinal. Lionel Messi once again inspired the defending champions as Lionel Scaloni’s side produced another disciplined performance to eliminate Thomas Tuchel’s men. The victory ensured Argentina reached back-to-back World Cup finals and kept alive their hopes of successfully defending the title they won in Qatar in 2022.

England, meanwhile, saw their campaign come to a heartbreaking end despite entering the tournament as one of the favourites. They will now face France in the third-place playoff on Saturday, while Argentina shift their focus to Sunday’s blockbuster final against Spain.

Why Is MS Dhoni’s Old Tweet Going Viral?

Dhoni’s prediction resurfaced because he had backed Spain and Argentina to meet in a FIFA World Cup final long before the 2026 tournament reached its knockout stages. With Spain defeating France 2-0 in one semifinal and Argentina overcoming England in the other, the former India captain’s forecast has remarkably come true.

Fans flooded social media with reactions, calling Dhoni’s prediction “visionary” and joking that the legendary wicketkeeper-batter had accurately foreseen one of the biggest football fixtures of the year. The viral post has further highlighted Dhoni’s long-standing interest in football, adding another memorable chapter to his enduring popularity beyond cricket.

Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Spain and Argentina will now battle for football’s biggest prize in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Spain head into the contest after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinal, while Argentina earned their place by overcoming England. The final promises a fascinating contest between two of the tournament’s most impressive teams, with Lionel Messi chasing another historic achievement and Spain looking to reclaim the world title for the first time since 2010.