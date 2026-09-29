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Home > Sports News > Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

Spain will host Croatia in yet another blockbuster fixture of the Nations League 2026-27 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain on September 30, Wednesday. While the hosts look the stronger of the two, Croatia will also have some plans to throw in a few punches.

Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups. (Image Credits: Spain Football X/X)
Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups. (Image Credits: Spain Football X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 18:57 IST

Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Prediction: Spain will host Croatia in yet another blockbuster fixture of the Nations League 2026-27 at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain on September 30, Wednesday. While the hosts look the stronger of the two, Croatia will also have some plans to throw in a few punches.

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Spain arrive at home in excellent shape, headlined by defeating a strong Argentinian side in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to lift the coveted trophy. They are on an eight-match winning streak in internationals and kickstarted their Nations League 2026-27 campaign on a bright note, beating England 3-2 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. Under Luis de la Fuente, the reigning world champions have looked a well-drilled side and should continue their winning run for a longer period.

Croatia, who still have star mid-fielder Luka Modric going strong, will have to overcome a massive slice of history if they are to overcome Spain or even hold them to a draw. They haven’t beaten their Spanish counterparts since the 3-2 result in November 2018 and the only win in Spain came way back in 1994. Spain had also crushed Croatia 6-0 the last time they met in a Nations League fixture.

Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Seville, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST, Tuesday, September 30 and 20:45 PM Local Time, Sunday, September 28

Where to Watch Spain vs Croatia Live on TV?

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Spain vs Croatia Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the fixture will be available on Sony LIV App and website.

Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Team News

Despite the win over England, Spain will need to make some forced adjustments as goalkeeper Joan Garcia has withdrawn due to a knee problem. Eric Garcia and Pedro Porro also remain unavailable due to fitness gaps but Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal should start, given their decisive impact as substitutes in the previous game. Lamine Yamal is likely to be the fulcrum of the line-up.

Croatia have their own selection headaches to deal with as Josip Juranović and Martin Erlić have been sidelined with injuries. Winger Martin Baturina also remains unavailable due to illness. Luka Modric remains Croatia’s heartbeat and will need to inspire their side.

Spain vs Croatia Predicted Line-ups

Spain Predicted XI: Simón; Pubill, Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Croatia Predicted XI: Livaković; Stanišić, Vušković, Gvardiol, Perišić; Modrić, Kovačić; L. Sučić, P. Sučić, Pašalić; Budimir.

Spain vs Croatia Prediction

Spain start as considerable favourites and are likely to beat the opposition in a canter.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Croatia

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Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Tags: croatia national football teamSpain national football teamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

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Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups
Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

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