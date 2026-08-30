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Home > Sports News > Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?

Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?

Spain vs Germany Final LIVE Streaming: Spain will face defending champions Germany in the final of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium on Sunday, August 30. Spain will be chasing a historic maiden World Cup title, while Germany will aim to successfully defend their crown and move level with Pakistan's record of four men's World Cup triumphs. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?
Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 17:52 IST

Spain vs Germany Final LIVE Streaming: Spain will face defending champions Germany in the final of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Belgium on Sunday, August 30. Spain will be chasing a historic maiden World Cup title, while Germany will aim to successfully defend their crown and move level with Pakistan’s record of four men’s World Cup triumphs. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Spain vs Germany FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final Match Details

  • Match: Spain vs Germany, FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 30, 2026
  • Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Spain vs Germany Final Live on TV in India?

Indian hockey fans can watch the Spain vs Germany FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 final live on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and Star Sports Khel. The match will also be available on DD Sports for viewers using DD Free Dish.

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How to Watch Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming in India?

The Spain vs Germany FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 final will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 30.

Spain vs Germany: What’s at Stake?

Spain are aiming to win their first-ever FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup title. The Spanish team will look to make history by overcoming reigning champions Germany in the tournament’s biggest match.

Germany Aim to Defend Men’s Hockey World Cup Crown

Germany enter the final as defending champions and will be determined to retain their title. Victory would take the Germans to four World Cup championships, drawing them level with Pakistan as the joint second-most successful team in men’s Hockey World Cup history.

Spain vs Germany FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Final

The final at the Belfius Hockey Arena promises to be a major showdown between Spain’s pursuit of a maiden world title and Germany’s bid for back-to-back championships. With the World Cup trophy on the line, both teams will be aiming to produce their best performance of the tournament.

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Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?
Tags: Hockey World Cup 2026

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Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?
Spain vs Germany Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match LIVE in India?
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