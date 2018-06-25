Spain vs Morocco Live streaming India Time: Spain will lock horns with Morocco on June 25, Monday, at 11:30 pm. Spain vs Morocco Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Spain vs Morocco Live streaming India Time, IST Time: For the first time since 2006, Spain could remain unbeaten in the group stage if they edge past Morocco in their final Group B encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018 on Monday. Both the teams will walk onto the field with different intent, La Roja will play to secure their seat in the knockout stage, while Hervé Renard’s men will play to salvage some pride after successive defeats at the World Cup.

Fernando Hierro’s men will look to extend their unbeaten streak of 22 games without tasting defeat since failing against Italy in the last 16 at UEFA EURO 2016. On the other hand, Morocco will aim to avoid third successive defeat or at least score so that they don’t go home without a goal to their name. If they fail, then they will join the likes of Algeria and Honduras that went home without scoring back in 2010 World Cup.

Statistics are vaguely in favour of Morocco with only 2 victories in their last 15 World Cup games but both in their final group games.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Spain vs Morocco match?

Spain vs Morocco live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group B’s Spain vs Morocco match?

Spain vs Morocco match will be played on June 25, Monday, at Kaliningrad Stadium and it will start from 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Spain vs Morocco match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Spain: David de Gea; Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Dani Carvajal; Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Isco, David Silva; Diego Costa, Iago Aspas

Morocco: Monir El Kajoui; Achraf Hakimi, Ghanem Saiss, Mehdi Benatia, Hamza Mendyl; Karim El Ahmadi, Hakim Ziyach, Mbark Boussoufa, Younes Belhanda, Noureddine Amrabat; Khalid Boutaib

