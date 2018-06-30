Spain vs Russia Live streaming India Time: Hosts Russia and world cup favourites Spain will face each other on Sunday at 07:30 pm in a do or die match for both the sides. The round of 16 match can be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app. Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 will broadcast the live TV coverage of the match.

Diego Costa and Denis Cheryshev have scored 3 goals in each in the world cup so far

Spain vs Russia Live streaming India Time: Spain will be in for a high-octane reception at Luzhniki Stadium when they face hosts Russia in a round of 16 match on Sunday. There will be a lot at stake in the upcoming tie as Russia being the host nation would want to stay longer in the FIFA World Cup 2018. While Spain is a hot-favourite to clinch the title and would look to fulfill the promise.

Russia will undoubtedly be riding on the in-form attacker Denis Cheryshev who has scored 3 goals in the tournament so far. For Spain, all eyes will be on Diego Costa who is in blistering touch having fired the Spaniards to round of 16 with 3 goals. Elsewhere, high-flying Croatia will meet the underdogs Denmark in another gruelling fixture on Sunday but later at 11:30 pm.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Spain vs Russia match?

Spain vs Russia will be live streamed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the round of 16 match between Spain vs Russia?

The Spain vs Russia round of 16 game will be played on July 1, Sunday at 07:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Spain vs Russia match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Spain vs Russia match?

Spain XI: De Gea; Carvajal, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke; Isco, Silva, Iniesta; Costa

Russia XI: Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov; Zobnin, Gazinskiy; Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba

