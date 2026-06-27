Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Alex Baena Goal Sends Spain Into Knockouts, Uruguay Eliminated

Spain national football team vs Uruguay national football team: With a goal by Alex Baena in the first half, Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 on Friday to win Group H and advance to the World Cup knockout stage. Marcelo Bielsa’s team was eliminated from the competition. After three straight draws, newcomers Cape Verde secured the second knockout spot, while Spain finished with seven points after two victories and a draw. Uruguay finished with two points, tied with Saudi Arabia in last place.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Alex Baena scores winner for Spain against Uruguay

Baena broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when he found space near the edge of the area and drove in a powerful effort that veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera failed to hold, the ball slipping from his grasp and trickling into the net.

It was a costly mistake from Muslera, who was replaced at halftime. The goal came with both Manuel Ugarte and Lamine Yamal down injured as play continued, but Baena kept his focus and Spain took full advantage.

“It might be one of the goals that has made me happiest,” Baena told local TV. “We knew it was going to be a tough match. “They were fighting for their lives, and we were fighting for the top spot. We didn’t show our best form, but we competed very well,” he added.

Spain missed a couple of goal-scoring chances

Uruguay had begun aggressively, determined to deny Lamine space on the right, with Guillermo Varela and the rest of the defence keeping tight to the 18-year-old. Spain mostly threatened from set pieces in the opening half. Pau Cubarsi headed wide from a Baena corner in the 16th minute and missed again from close range four minutes later following another Baena delivery. Uruguay’s best first-half chance came after Federico Valverde pressed Rodri into an error in the 27th minute and then found Darwin Nunez inside the area, but the forward chose to attempt a backheel rather than shoot and the opportunity went begging.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Uruguay pushes for goal but with no success

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Uruguay pushing but lacking precision in the final third. Federico Vinas replaced Valverde and almost made an impact, but his left-footed effort from a Maxi Araujo cross flew high and wide. Spain introduced Dani Olmo, who missed a chance from the middle of the box after a cross from Lamine in the 63rd minute, but Luis de la Fuente’s side looked in control. Uruguay pressed late, but Simon denied Mathias Olivera and then saved Nicolas de la Cruz’s right-footed shot from outside the box. Ferran Torres nearly doubled Spain’s lead when he hit the crossbar with a right-footed effort from just inside the area following a pass from Fabian Ruiz.

Inside the Guadalajara stadium, Mexican and Spanish fans sang “Cielito Lindo” with the chorus “sing and do not cry” as Uruguay’s frustration mounted. That frustration boiled over in stoppage time when Agustin Canobbio was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Cubarsi, capping a bitter end to Uruguay’s campaign.

(With Agency Inputs)

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