Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Hero Ferran Torres Kisses Marcos Llorente in Viral Ibiza Pics; Fans Question Sexual Orientation

Fresh off leading Spain to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, forward Ferran Torres has found himself at the center of social media attention once again. However, this time, the spotlight isn’t on his extra-time winner against Argentina in the final, but on his summer getaway in Ibiza alongside national teammate Marcos Llorente.

Snapshots from their post-tournament holiday in the Balearic Islands show the two Spanish stars enjoying well-deserved downtime, triggering widespread reaction and speculation across digital platforms.

Viral Holiday Pictures Spark Social Media Buzz

Following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium, Torres traveled to Barcelona before flying to Ibiza for a summer break. Joined by Atlético Madrid star Marcos Llorente, the pair were greeted warmly by fans across the island as they visited popular local venues, including the famous Lío nightclub alongside young teammate Lamine Yamal as per reports.

The online buzz escalated after photos surfaced online depicting affection between the close friends and international teammates, which includes a pic of Torres kissing on Llorente’s neck, causing fan forums and social media channels to erupt with questions surrounding their bond.

Fan Reactions

Here are some of the reactions from the fans.

”Ferran Torres scored that magnificent goal for his team to lift the World Cup, but in his personal life he seems to have gone for the same side goal!”, another fan wrote. hope is not what i’m thinking — muskey 🇵🇹 (@Hjlundball) July 24, 2026



”hope is not what i’m thinking” a user expressed. pic.twitter.com/SJ0u7N1Lgu — Raid Arena (@RaidArenaFun) July 24, 2026





World Cup Triumph & Focus Ahead

Despite the social media noise, both players remain focused on celebrating their career-defining achievement on the international stage. Torres enjoyed a stellar tournament campaign, culminating in his iconic 106th-minute goal that secured Spain’s second global crown. Torres is set to return to Barcelona next week to finalize talks regarding his club future as pre-season approaches.