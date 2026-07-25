Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Hero Ferran Torres Kisses Marcos Llorente in Viral Ibiza Pics; Fans Question Sexual Orientation

Fresh off leading Spain to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, forward Ferran Torres has found himself at the center of social media attention once again. However, this time, the spotlight isn’t on his extra-time winner against Argentina in the final, but on his summer getaway in Ibiza alongside national teammate Marcos Llorente.
Snapshots from their post-tournament holiday in the Balearic Islands show the two Spanish stars enjoying well-deserved downtime, triggering widespread reaction and speculation across digital platforms.
Viral Holiday Pictures Spark Social Media Buzz
Following Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium, Torres traveled to Barcelona before flying to Ibiza for a summer break. Joined by Atlético Madrid star Marcos Llorente, the pair were greeted warmly by fans across the island as they visited popular local venues, including the famous Lío nightclub alongside young teammate Lamine Yamal as per reports.
The online buzz escalated after photos surfaced online depicting affection between the close friends and international teammates, which includes a pic of Torres kissing on Llorente’s neck, causing fan forums and social media channels to erupt with questions surrounding their bond.
Fan Reactions
Here are some of the reactions from the fans.
What’s going on here 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WFSG5X48Qa
— John (@investwithjohn9) July 24, 2026
hope is not what i’m thinking
— muskey 🇵🇹 (@Hjlundball) July 24, 2026
— Raid Arena (@RaidArenaFun) July 24, 2026
World Cup Triumph & Focus Ahead
Despite the social media noise, both players remain focused on celebrating their career-defining achievement on the international stage. Torres enjoyed a stellar tournament campaign, culminating in his iconic 106th-minute goal that secured Spain’s second global crown. Torres is set to return to Barcelona next week to finalize talks regarding his club future as pre-season approaches.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.