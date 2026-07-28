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Home > Sports News > Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who played an instrumental role in Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, has lived up to the promise.

Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory. (Image Credits: X)
Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 23:09 IST

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who played an instrumental role in Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, has lived up to the promise. With the promise being of getting a tattoo of Spain manager Luis ​de la Fuente’s face, the 28-year-old has done it accordingly, sharing a post of the same via his official Instagram account.

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The 28-year-old ​had said he would tattoo the ⁠coach’s face on his body if ​Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain ​beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to ​stick to his word.  On Tuesday, ​Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image ‌of ⁠De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm. Coming into the game, the 2010 edition’s winners weren’t quite the heavy favourites but showcased the required spirit and tenacity to emerge victorious over the Lionel Messi-led side.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MARC CUCURELLA (@cucurella3)

“Promise fulfilled,” Cucurella posted on Instagram, along ​with ​short clips ⁠of him getting the tattoo.
Real Madrid’s Cucurella, who carried his ​wife’s pyjama top with ​him ⁠as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight ⁠matches ​for Spain, helping the ​team keep seven clean sheets.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella’s unusual superstition gains spotlight

Cucurella was one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament. The Real Madrid defender started all eight matches, playing a crucial role in the team’s impressive defensive record. Spain kept seven clean sheets during the competition, with Cucurella’s consistency, energy, and determination proving vital to the side’s success.

Away from the pitch, Cucurella also revealed one of his personal World Cup rituals. Throughout the tournament, he carried his wife’s pyjama top as a lucky charm, believing it brought him good fortune. The unusual superstition became a talking point among fans and added another memorable chapter to Spain’s successful campaign.

Spain’s World Cup triumph marked a historic achievement for De la Fuente and his squad, with the coach earning widespread praise for his leadership and tactical approach. Cucurella’s tattoo now stands as a permanent reminder of that unforgettable journey, symbolizing not only the team’s remarkable success but also the strong bond between the players and their coach.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory
Tags: Argentina National Football TeamMarc CucurellaSpain national football team

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Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory
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