Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Star Keeps Promise, Gets Tattoo Of Coach After Title Victory

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who played an instrumental role in Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, has lived up to the promise. With the promise being of getting a tattoo of Spain manager Luis ​de la Fuente’s face, the 28-year-old has done it accordingly, sharing a post of the same via his official Instagram account.

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The 28-year-old ​had said he would tattoo the ⁠coach’s face on his body if ​Spain lifted the World Cup. After Spain ​beat Argentina in the final, De la Fuente said with a smile that he expected Cucurella to ​stick to his word. On Tuesday, ​Cucurella kept his promise, getting an image ‌of ⁠De la Fuente holding the World Cup inked on his left arm. Coming into the game, the 2010 edition’s winners weren’t quite the heavy favourites but showcased the required spirit and tenacity to emerge victorious over the Lionel Messi-led side.

“Promise fulfilled,” Cucurella posted on Instagram, along ​with ​short clips ⁠of him getting the tattoo.

Real Madrid’s Cucurella, who carried his ​wife’s pyjama top with ​him ⁠as a lucky charm during the World Cup, started in all eight ⁠matches ​for Spain, helping the ​team keep seven clean sheets.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Marc Cucurella’s unusual superstition gains spotlight