Spain’s Record In Major Tournament Finals As La Roja Beat France 2-0 To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Summit Clash: Check All-Time Record

Spain is officially heading to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Following a tactical masterclass in Texas, La Roja brushed aside long-time rivals France with a clinical 2-0 victory, booking their ticket to the ultimate showdown at MetLife Stadium on July 19. With goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro, Luis de la Fuente’s men have placed Spain on the verge of footballing immortality.

As the national team prepares for only their second-ever World Cup final, fans and pundits are looking back at the nation’s staggering history in title deciders. Historically, Spain has established an incredibly formidable reputation when reaching the grandest stage of major international football, displaying a ruthless winning mentality in major tournament finals.

The European Championship Dominance

When it comes to the UEFA European Championship, Spain is the undisputed king. Out of five final appearances, they have lifted the trophy a record-breaking four times:

1964: Beat Soviet Union 2-1

Beat Soviet Union 2-1 1984: Lost to France 0-2

Lost to France 0-2 2008 : Beat Germany 1-0

: Beat Germany 1-0 2012: Beat Italy 4-0

Beat Italy 4-0 2024: Beat England 2-1

Their most famous run came during their golden era between 2008 and 2012, when they became the only country in football history to win three consecutive major titles (Euro 2008, World Cup 2010, Euro 2012). Their recent Euro 2024 triumph against England in Berlin further cemented their status as Europe’s ultimate big-game performers.

World Cup & Other Major Tournaments

Spain’s record in FIFA World Cup finals is brief but flawless. Before their 2026 run, they had reached the summit clash only once, in 2010 in South Africa. On that tense night in Johannesburg, an extra-time strike from Andres Iniesta sank the Netherlands 1-0, clinching Spain’s maiden world title.

Spain’s Major Finals Record:

World Cup Finals: 1 Played, 1 Won (2010)

Euro Finals: 5 Played, 4 Won (1964, 2008, 2012, 2024)

Nations League Finals: 2 Played, 1 Won (2023)

Confederations Cup: 1 Played, 0 Won (2013)

Beyond the World Cup and Euros, Spain’s track record in newer or defunct FIFA tournaments is slightly mixed. They reached the final of the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013, suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat to hosts Brazil at the Maracanã. However, they bounced back in the UEFA Nations League, reaching the final twice—falling 2-1 to France in 2021 before winning the trophy in 2023 by beating Croatia on penalties.

In total, across nine major senior international finals (World Cup, Euros, Nations League, and Confederations Cup), Spain boasts an exceptional six victories and just three defeats. As they prepare to write their next chapter in New Jersey, history indicates that once La Roja reaches a final, they rarely miss.