Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

British Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton and a firm title contender crashed his Ferrari in the final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid’s new Formula One circuit on September 12, Saturday. In the process, the session had to be halted with just over half an hour left, with Mercedes’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who won the Italian Grand Prix recently, proving to be the quickest.
Spanish Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli topples Charles Leclerc as race restarts due to Lewis Hamilton’s crash
When Lewis Hamilton tried to nurse his damaged Ferrari back to the pit lane
However, he couldn’t quite make it all the way 😬#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/qMZRETzKix
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2026
“Stop the car. Stop in the safest place possible,” he had been told earlier.
“If I can make it back I will. If not, I will do it safely,” replied Hamilton, who returned to the pits on the back of a moped after parking up.
“Nobody really knows what to expect. The session was tight. It’s about putting a lap together without mistakes and traffic,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.