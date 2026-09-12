LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

British Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton and a firm title contender crashed his Ferrari in the final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid's new Formula One circuit on September 12, Saturday.

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top. (Image Credits: X)
Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 18:38 IST

British Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton and a firm title contender crashed his Ferrari in the final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at Madrid’s new Formula One circuit on September 12, Saturday. In the process, the session had to be halted with just over half an hour left, with Mercedes’ championship ‌leader Kimi Antonelli, who won the Italian Grand Prix recently, proving to be the quickest.

You Might Be Interested In

Spanish Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli topples Charles Leclerc as race restarts due to Lewis Hamilton’s crash

The seven-times world champion, a distant third in the overall standings, locked up and went into the barriers at the final corner. Hamilton managed to reverse out and tried to get ​the damaged Ferrari back to the Madring pitlane, virtually a whole lap, while ​ignoring team instructions to stop.

The Briton eventually did pull over, with the ⁠front wing still wedged under the car which also had a punctured front right tyre.
“Stop ​the car. Stop in the safest place possible,” he had been told earlier.
“If I can ​make it back I will. If not, I will do it safely,” replied Hamilton, who returned to the pits on the back of a moped after parking up.
The session was red-flagged and the clock then temporarily ​stopped for barrier repairs with 15 minutes to go. When it re-started, Antonelli knocked Ferrari’s ​Charles Leclerc off the top of the timesheets with a time of one minute and 32.797 seconds, 0.166 ‌quicker ⁠than the Monegasque.
Antonelli is 66 points clear of teammate and closest rival George Russell after 13 rounds. Haas’s Bearman then brought out the red flags again in the final minute when he spun and hit the barriers backwards at Turn 11, the approach to La Monumental, the ​circuit’s banked signature curve. McLaren’s ​Oscar Piastri was ⁠third quickest ahead of reigning champion and teammate Lando Norris with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fifth and Russell sixth.
Red Bull’s Liam Lawson and ​Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg were seventh and eighth, with Hamilton ninth and ​Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto ⁠completing the top 10. Qualifying followed two hours later and will be crucial for Sunday’s race, with overtaking likely to be difficult on a challenging layout that Russell said on Friday had ⁠less margin ​for error than Monaco because of the close walls ​but higher speeds involved.
“Nobody really knows what to expect. The session was tight. It’s about putting a lap together ​without mistakes and traffic,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
Oscar Piastri was crowned winner of Spanish Grand Prix last year.
(With inputs from Reuters)
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top
Tags: Kimi Antonellilewis hamiltonSpanish Grand Prix

RELATED News

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga Match Preview, Live Streaming: Will Jose Mourinho’s Side Bounce Back? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Abbas Furious As Pakistan Fielders Fail To Go For Catch Offered By Joe Root At Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

ODI World Cup 2027: Nepal Officially Qualify For 50-Overs Event After Beating UAE In ACC Men’s Premier Cup Final

IND vs SL, Women’s Asia Cup Final: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Army Eyes Another Title, Check Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Get Big Relief? NMC Adds 13,186 MBBS Seats, Check Which State Benefited Most

BRICS Summit: India Gets What It Wanted? 10 Key Decisions From The New Delhi Declaration 2026

Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

Indian-Origin Woman Rejected 22-Year-Old’s Marriage Proposal, He Stalked And Harassed Her Before Killing Her In California

Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

Indian-Origin Woman Arrested In Canada After Beef Barbecue Dispute Turns Physical, Tenant Alleges Assault

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top
Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top
Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top
Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top
Spanish Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Crashes His Ferrari In Final Practice, Kimi Antonelli Finishes On Top

QUICK LINKS