David Villa, Spain’s star footballer and top scorer, on Wednesday, bid adieu to the professional football. He will stop playing international and club football at the end of this season. Currently, he is gracing Japan’s Vissel Kobe with his services. He was one of the best frontline stars for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Valencia too.

While addressing a presser in Kobe, David Villa made the big announcement. He said today’s press conference has been called to announce that he has decided to end his professional football journey and its time to retire. One can easily feel the emotions in his voice and words when he was announcing his retirement.

Spanish star said he had been thinking about his retirement from a long time and now he found that this was the right time to say goodbye. He added that before making his mind, he had discussed it with his family and close ones. Striker said that he wanted to get retire with full honour and not to be forced out.

David Villa has been one of the most popular football players around the world. He played the FIFA World Cup thrice in his career and was also the member of 2010 team when Spain became the world champion. He had also helped Spain to clinch European Championships’ title in 2008.

Talking about records under his belt, then he is the national record holder for Spain hitting the nets 59 times. Champions League title with Barcelona, 2 La Liga victories and a FIFA Club Cup medal along with many other titles have won by Villa while entertaining the fans.

