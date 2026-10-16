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Home > Sports News > Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: Sporting Club Delhi will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (Oct 16). Both teams will be eager to bounce back from defeats in their opening matches and secure their first points of the campaign. While the encounter will be available on television through Sony Sports Network and online via Sony LIV on a paid subscription, fans in India can also watch the match live for free on YouTube. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including the kick-off time, TV broadcast and live-streaming details.

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 18:27 IST

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: Sporting Club Delhi will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday (Oct 16). Both teams will be eager to bounce back from defeats in their opening matches and secure their first points of the campaign. While the encounter will be available on television through Sony Sports Network and online via Sony LIV on a paid subscription, fans in India can also watch the match live for free on YouTube. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including the kick-off time, TV broadcast and live-streaming details.

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2026-27 Match Details

  • Match: Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG, ISL 2026-27
  • Date: Friday (Oct 16), 2026
  • Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, India
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG Live For Free?

Football fans in India can watch the Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2026-27 match live on the YouTube for free. 

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Where to Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG Live on TV?

Football fans in India can watch the Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG ISL 2026-27 match live on the Sony Sports Network. Television viewing will require access to the relevant channel through a paid subscription.

How to Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming?

The Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG match will be available to watch live for free on YouTube in India. Fans can also follow the match through Sony LIV, which offers live streaming through a paid subscription. Viewers should check the relevant platforms for the official match stream before kick-off.

Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG Team News

Both teams will enter Friday’s fixture looking to recover from disappointing results in their opening games. Sporting Club Delhi showed attacking intent against Bengaluru FC but suffered a late defeat after conceding two goals towards the end of the contest. Playing at home could provide the Capital-based side with an opportunity to respond, although Mohun Bagan’s attacking quality is likely to test their defensive organisation.

Mohun Bagan SG will also be keen to get their campaign back on track after letting points slip against NorthEast United FC. The Kolkata-based club will look to make the most of its attacking options and secure a positive result away from home. With both sides seeking their first win of the season, the contest could prove important for building momentum in the ISL 2026-27 campaign.

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Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
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Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?
Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG FREE Live Streaming: When & Where Can You Watch ISL 2026-27 Game in India?

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